WATCH: Off-duty police officer allegedly punches Jennifer Rourke during Roe v Wade rally

Jennifer Rourke, a 40-year-old Rhode Island State Senate candidate, was allegedly assaulted by an off-duty police officer at a pro-choice rally protesting against the overturning of Roe V. Wade by the Supreme Court on Friday.

Jennifer Rourke, who also serves as the chairwoman of the Rhode Island Political Cooperative, posted footage of the alleged attack on Saturday morning, claiming that she was assaulted for speaking at a pro-choice rally where Democrats opposed the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe V. Wade, the 50-year old law provided federal abortion rights.

Rourke's alleged attacker is said to be Jeann Lugo, a 35-year-old Providence patrolman identified as a Republican supporter.

According to the Washington Post, Lugo was off-duty, acting as part of a pro-life counter-protest group. In a Saturday news release, State Police told the Press that Jeann Lugo had been charged with simple assault and disorderly conduct.

Responses to the alleged attack on Jennifer Rourke

In the wake of the attack, Providence State Police and Jeann Lugo released statements to the Press. In a press release, the police department said they would not go easy on Lugo even though he is an officer.

The statement read:

"The PPD is criminally investigating the behavior of an off duty officer last evening during a protest where a female was assaulted."

It continued:

The officer has served for 3 yrs and placed on administrative leave w/pay this morning, pending a criminal investigation and administrative review."

In an interview with the Providence Journal, Jeann Lugo also explained his side of the story. However, he said he was "not going to deny" the punching allegations, claiming that he had no choice but to resort to violence, accusing the pro-choice protestors of attacking other civilians.

Lugo said:

As an officer that swore to protect and serve our communities, I, unfortunately, saw myself in a situation that no individual should see themselves in. I stepped in to protect someone that a group of agitators was attacking."

Jennifer Rourke acknowledged the narrative put forth by Lugo in a separate interview with the Providence Journal. Rourke claimed that shortly before the supposed altercation, she had confronted another republican counter-protestor, who agreed to leave peacefully.

Jennifer Rourke alleged that Lugo attacked her as she was escorting the initial counter-protestor away.

She said:

"I'm disappointed he chose to use violence in this way. As a police officer, he's trained to deescalate. He did not do what he was trained to do."

She added:

"I'm a Black woman running for office. There was no need, no need for any of this. I'm not going to give up."

On Saturday afternoon, Jennifer Rourke received a CT scan to assess her injuries. She told the press that while the injuries were minor, she was still experiencing some bruising.

