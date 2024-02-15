WATCH: Scottish police officer asks Jewish man to hide his Star of David necklace during pro-Palestine protest in Edinburgh

Disclaimer: The article deals with topics that might be triggering to some. Reader's discretion is advised.

A video of a Jewish man being asked to hide his Star of David necklace by a Scottish police officer has recently gone viral on X. The same man recorded the video during an ongoing pro-Palestinian protesters’ march in Edinburgh, Scotland, on February 4.

In the video, the man is first seen silently recording the protest for the first 20 seconds until a police officer from a Scottish police officer notices his Jewish clothing, including the Star of David necklace hanging around his neck. The video shows the officer approaching the man, asking him to hide his necklace.

When the man asserted that he was not committing any crime in wearing the necklace or displaying his faith in the public, the officer responded,

“If people see your star, which I appreciate that you [redacted], then they will just get very, very angry. I am just making you aware that might trigger the people because, obviously, I understand that you are sitting on different sides of the fence; that is my only concern.”

The remark of "sitting on different sides of the fence" was made by the officer despite any Israeli resemblance from the man's attire.

Netizens are calling the officer’s objection to the Jewish man’s Star of David “unacceptable”

As the video went viral on X, the Campaign Against Antisemitism uploaded it on their X handle, asking,

“Whose rights are actually being protected here, those of law-abiding people or those of mobs of extremists who might be ‘triggered’ by people being Jewish in public?”

Responding to the incident, Gary Mond, the chairman of the UK’s National Jewish Assembly, spoke to The Jerusalem Post,

“Of all the recent horrendous incidents which have caused the Jewish community in the UK to be fearful, this one is a milestone for two reasons.”

He continued,

“First, it is now clear that it is not safe for Jews to demonstrate their religion in public. Second, we have reached the point where the police are too timid to protect the Jewish community.”

He added,

“The expression ‘Jews don’t count,’ referred to increasingly frequently, has now been shown to be spot on. The police need to be properly trained to do their jobs and, if necessary, have their resources substantially increased.”

The news outlet also reports how the pro-Palestinian protests in the UK have been highly contentious of late, with the protestants openly supporting registered terrorist organizations and displaying antisemitic placards. Some of them have also been arrested for launching fireworks at police and carrying a weapon.

