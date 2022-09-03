WATCH: Security footage shows thieves ransacking Oakland laundromat

Early Wednesday morning, alleged thieves were recorded as they robbed and vandalized a laundromat in Oakland, California.

Robert Ma, one of the owners of Woody's laundromat and cafe, said that the thieves kicked down the doors of the premises before stealing cash and smashing the windows. In the video, hooded men can be seen wandering around the laundromat before rummaging through the cash register.

In an interview with Fox News, Robert Ma said that robberies have increased in the area. He alleged a racial angle, and that many of the criminals are specifically targeting Asian Americans.

Implications of the Oakland laundromat break-in

In an interview with KPIX, Robert Ma mentioned that he received a call regarding the break-in on Wednesday morning.

Josie Huang @josie_huang AG Bonta just held a press conference in Oakland's Chinatown about the hate crime stats and also to announce a special report on anti-Asian crimes.



Bonta, who's Filipino American, said he recently told his mom not to come into the city on her own because he didn’t think it safe AG Bonta just held a press conference in Oakland's Chinatown about the hate crime stats and also to announce a special report on anti-Asian crimes. Bonta, who's Filipino American, said he recently told his mom not to come into the city on her own because he didn’t think it safe https://t.co/yP9uYoBCuc

He said:

"I got a call around 5 in the morning and I knew it was not going to be good."

He said that the incident was preceded by another similar break-in, which occurred a year and a half ago. Ma went on to say:

"Right now as a citizen in Oakland, especially for Asian people, we are under siege, man. I knew it was just a matter of time before they hit our place. If you're in business (in this city), it's to be expected."

He added:

"I don't even feel safe walking around in broad daylight. I don't care. Even crowded places. It's lawlessness. That's not a society that I want to live in."

kelly @_kellybn So why aren’t the hate crime attacks and killings of old asian people in Oakland and SF making the mainstream news, I bet you won’t know what I’m talking about unless you’ve seen Asian people on your TL repost it So why aren’t the hate crime attacks and killings of old asian people in Oakland and SF making the mainstream news, I bet you won’t know what I’m talking about unless you’ve seen Asian people on your TL repost it

In a separate interview with Fox News, Ma told reporters that he believes police funding will allow authorities to provide more support to Asian Americans. He claimed that attacks have increased since the George Floyd protests, when activists demanded police funding be cut in light of a slew of brutality cases.

He stated:

"I'm not advocating any violence, unnecessary police brutality, but they need to do their job, but then there are not enough police."

He continued:

"As soon as (talk of) the defunding started, you could see a direct correlation. You have crime escalating exponentially."

Spiral Staircase @SpiralStaircas6 Evan Sernoffsky @EvanSernoffsky LATEST: Horrific video of fatal attack Thursday on 84-year-old Vicha Ratanapakdee. Details -> ktvu.com/news/suspect-a… LATEST: Horrific video of fatal attack Thursday on 84-year-old Vicha Ratanapakdee. Details -> ktvu.com/news/suspect-a… https://t.co/PJnuuWgE3Y Defund the police? This is what happens. Asian seniors attacked for no goddamn reason. Another incident happen in Oakland to a 91 yr old man. HATE CRIME. twitter.com/EvanSernoffsky… Defund the police? This is what happens. Asian seniors attacked for no goddamn reason. Another incident happen in Oakland to a 91 yr old man. HATE CRIME. twitter.com/EvanSernoffsky…

However, KTVU reported that despite Ma's claims, there have been no cuts to the local police budget. However, The Oaklandside reported that there was a direct correlation between the rising crime rate and the 'zero bail' policy, which was introduced during the covid-19 pandemic.

The 'zero bail' policy, introduced to curb crowding inside county jails, essentially meant that one did not have to pay bail to be released for misdemeanors and lower-level felonies.

At a press conference, Chief LeRonne Armstrong of the Oakland Police said:

"The judges in Alameda County have not been holding people accountable for committing violent crimes in the city of Oakland. Far too many people have been let out of custody after being caught with firearms. ‘Zero Bail’ has contributed to the increasing violent crime in Oakland. And it has to stop.”

EM Macro 1 @X72926936 @KTVU Oakland, one of the epicenter of Asian Hate Crime and she choses to talk about this!?! This is what happen to all these small Asian business @KTVU Oakland, one of the epicenter of Asian Hate Crime and she choses to talk about this!?! This is what happen to all these small Asian business https://t.co/iZAK7LmfJP

The laundromat break-in is currently still under investigation. No suspects have been identified yet.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Adelle Fernandes