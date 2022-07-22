WATCH: Video shows deceased Uvalde teacher Eva Mireles’ cop husband being held back during shooting

Some bodycam footage was recently released from the day of the horrific school shooting in Uvalde, Texas. An Uvalde cop, Ruben Ruiz is seen being held back by his colleagues as he tries to get to the classroom where his wife Eva Mireles lay wounded and dying. Mireles was a special education teacher at Robb Elementary School.

"She said she's shot!" Wow. This is the moment when police kept Uvalde officer Ruben Ruiz, gun in-hand, from storming the classroom where his wife had been shot.

The distressing footage shows 43-year-old Ruiz on his way to save his wife, who was killed in the mass shooting. However, the police officer was disarmed and escorted off the scene by his colleagues.

The 18-year-old shooter was in Eva Mirales' classroom and Ruben, a school cop, repeatedly told the SWAT team and other officers in charge about the shooter. Ruben Ruiz was one of the first officers to arrive at Robb Elementary School.

Footage shows Ruben Ruiz trying to reach to the Uvalde School Shooter

The newly released bodycam footage shows how Ruiz tried to pass through a crowd of heavily armed fellow officers. These officers dallied in the school corridor for 77 minutes before addressing the 18-year-old gunman, Salvador Ramos.

In the footage, one officer is seen yelling, "Hello hey hey - Ruben, Ruben, Ruben, Ruben," as Ruiz tries to push through the crowd while holding his gun. As Ruiz begs people to let him through, another police officer in a bulletproof vest places his hand on the former's shoulder to stop him.

The 43-year-old was also spotted checking his phone after his wife sent him worrying updates about the shooting. He was also seen saying, "She says she's shot, Johnny."

The man on the left is Officer Ruben Ruiz of the Uvalde Police Department. It has now come out that the man in the video looking at his phone was infact the husband of one of the teachers who was killed during the attack on the school, Eva Mireles.

Instead of him being let through, the distressed cop was grabbed by another officer and made to turn and leave the site of the shooting. He was detained by fellow officers and his gun was also taken away from him.

Later, in a testimony, Steve McCraw, Texas Department of Public Safety Director, criticized the "abject inadequacy of this reaction.

In his testimony before a special session of the state Senate, McCraw spoke about how quickly Ruiz informed others that he had "received a call from his wife." She was in room 112 and was shot and killed. McCraw added that when the officer mentioned his wife, he tells the other officers that she has been shot.

Eva Mireles' husband Ruben Ruiz & daughter Adalynn Ruiz watching her mural get completed.

19 Students and two teachers died in the Uvalde School Shooting

On May 24, a gunman shot and killed 19 children and two teachers at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde. The gunman was later identified as Salvador Ramos and was also killed by the armed forces.

Later investigations into the shooting incident revealed major lapses in police response to emergency calls. Since then, the police have faced a lot of criticism for the lapses.

Uvalde School Police Chief Pete Arredondo also resigned from the City Council a few days after the shooting, citing the same criticism.

