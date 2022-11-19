WATCH: Video shows father of deceased Tennessee nurse Caitlyn Kaufman lunging at suspects in court

The devastated father of a deceased Tennessee nurse, Caitlyn Kaufman, lunged at her assailants in a Nashville court this week before being restrained by three court clerks.

A video clip shared by ABC News captured the moment a bereft father, Rick Kaufman, charged at two men accused of killing his 26-year-old daughter Caitlyn Kaufman in a 2020 road-rage incident.

NewsChannel 5 @NC5



Caitlyn Kaufman's father lunges at the men accused in the killing of his daughter.

Devaunte Hill and James Cowan were charged with murder after shooting Tennessee nurse Caitlyn Kaufman, who reportedly cut them off on Conway road while driving to her shift at Ascension St. Thomas Hospital on December 3, 2020.

Rick Kauffman, who encountered the assailants for the first time during their preliminary hearing, lunged at the two men before being removed from the courthouse. The trial is set for next year.

Caitlyn Kaufman's father was removed from the courtroom

In the video, the two suspects, dressed in orange jumpsuits, walk inside the courthouse and are seated beside their counsel before an emotional Rick Kaufman charges at the suspects. Seconds later, he was restrained by three court clerks who ushered him out of the courtroom.

Kaufman, a native of Pennsylvania, moved to Nashville after becoming a nurse. As per Newsweek, in December 2020, Hill was gunned down after the nurse cut him off while on her way to work on Conway road in Nashville. After which, Hill and his co-passenger, Cowan, reportedly chased down Kaufman’s vehicle and began shooting at the victim, who pulled over the car but died before she could dial 911.

Marcus Trafalgar @dolce65023071 A nurse was shot to death by 2 black men while on her way to work in Nashville.

Police have arrested a total of three people in connection to the murder case of Caitlyn Kaufman - two of which are charged in her death.

Kaufman, fatally hit in the shoulder by a single bullet, was pronounced dead at the scene. Following the incident, Hill and Cowan were charged with criminal homicide.

In brief, about Caitlyn Kaufman

Caitlyn Kaufman, described as a selfless individual by her family, reportedly studied nursing at Butler County Community College in Oak Hills, Pennsylvania. Kaufman then moved to Nashville and began practicing as a nurse.

Alexandra Koehn @NC5_AKoehn Second day of the Caitlyn Kaufman motions hearing— defense for Devaunte Hill and James Cowan plan to subpoena Crime Stoppers reward information regarding what money was given to the criminal informant who obtained the suspected murder weapon

Shortly after Kaufman’s death, her family launched a fundraiser page that described the nurse as an “extremely selfless person, always willing to lend a helping hand no matter the personal cost.”

Part of the statement read:

"Caitlyn embodied what it means to be a nurse in both her professional and personal life going so far as to leap from a moving car to help victims of a car crash as she returned from a vacation from Gatlinburg, with a group of friends."

It continued:

"She spent her days off blaring country music while boating, water skiing, wakeboarding, and 'buggy' riding with her friends.”

During her first year, Kauffman reportedly received two Daisy Awards for Extraordinary Nurses for her fierce commitment to the field.

