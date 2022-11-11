WATCH: Video shows Georgia teen Luke Ingram’s arrest for brutal murder of grandfather

On November 9, Wednesday, 19-year-old Luke Ingram allegedly murdered his 85-year-old grandfather before assaulting his father in Flagler County, Florida.

In a shocking video of the Georgia native's arrest, he can be seen in a violent struggle with Flagler County authorities attempting to arrest him outside his relative's Palm Coast home. In the video of the incident, two officers can be seen pointing their firearms at a shirtless Luke Ingram, ordering him to keep his hands up as he walks out of the home.

When Ingram refuses to get down on his knees on the officer's orders, another officer warns him that if he does not comply, they will have to use force.

She says:

"We're only going to ask nicely so many times."

After Luke Ingram refused to get down on his knees for approximately two minutes, he eventually put his arms down, and the officer warned him again, saying:

"Last chance, get on your knees now."

AS Ingram continued to stand still, staring at the officers, one of them tased him, causing him to collapse. At this point, the authorities closed in on the murder suspect before wrestling him to the ground and detaining him.

Details of the Luke Ingram case

According to Flagler Live, Sherrif Staly of the Flagler County Sheriff's Office said that Ingram has a history of mental illness.

The teen, who resides in Dunwoody, Georgia, was reportedly staying with relatives in Palm Coast at the time of the incident.

Reportedly, his father, 48-year-old Clint Ingram, convinced him to spend time in Florida after he supposedly began behaving erratically while pursuing his undergraduate degree at a Georgia university.

Clint Ingram said that the suspect's disturbing behavior began in the early hours of Wednesday morning at approximately 3:24 am. That was around the time that he walked into a room and saw the bloodied body of his father with Luke sitting in a chair. The teen had bludgeoned his own grandfather to death.

Clint Ingram said that when he tried to call 911 to report the murder, his son attacked him and tried to strangle him. However, he managed to escape, and according to the Palm Coast Observer, authorities were called soon after. After fleeing the scene of the crime, he went to the doors of several neighbors asking for help, prompting several calls to the local authorities.

In an official statement, Sheriff Staly discussed the nature of the attack:

“The original crime scene reflected a very violent and brutal attack. We are working diligently to find answers as to what caused this tragic attack on family members early this morning. Our condolences to the family and all involved in this case.”

Luke Ingram is currently being held on second-degree murder charges.

