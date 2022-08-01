WATCH: Video shows Las Vegas police rescuing dog stuck in hot car with taped mouth, owner arrested

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department has arrested a man named Raul Carbajal for leaving his two-month-old Siberian Husky puppy locked in the car.

The incident happened at the Bellagio, one of the most popular casinos in Las Vegas. The puppy was rescued by casino security as they were tipped by a passerby.

They then spotted the dog through security cameras and had to break through the car's sunroof to reach it.

The puppy's was taped shut to prevent any barking and the temperature inside the vehicle was reported to be almost 108 degrees Fahrenheit as it was left in direct sunlight on an already hot day.

There was no air conditioning in the car, all the windows were closed, and no even water or food was made available.

Las Vegas police charge the accused with animal cruelty

Carbajal was arrested in the casino's parking lot around 3:20 pm on Friday and has been charged with animal cruelty. His arrest's bodycam footage has gone viral on the internet.

According to police, the dog was left in the car for more than an hour. An officer can be seen questioning Carbajal about the same in the viral video.

The arresting officer asked him:

"Do you realize how hot it is outside? You had the vehicle off, windows up, and you had tape around your dog's mouth."

The dog was brought to a medical center for medical treatment and survived the ordeal, as reported by local media. MGM Resorts, the owners of the Bellagio, where the incident occurred, also issued a statement through their spokesperson:

“The safety and wellness of our employees and guests is always a top priority – pets included, we commend our guest for taking action and notifying the Bellagio security team, who were quick to respond and make the rescue.”

Leaving your dog locked in a car is an offense in many of the states in the USA. Nevada, along with California, has laws that make it illegal to leave pets unattended in cars in dangerous conditions, like a hot day.

The American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals has a set of guidelines in the following regard as well. Nevada law allows officials to use any reasonable force necessary to save animals locked in vehicles like hot cars under dangerous conditions.

California goes a step further and allows any individual the right to rescue such animals and they are provided protection from any legal troubles for the same.

