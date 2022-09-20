WATCH: Video shows moment Oregon woman found stranger asleep in son’s bedroom

An Oregon woman walked into her son's room and found a stranger asleep under a pile of clothes on Monday, September 19, 2022. The stranger, identified as Terri Lynn Zinser, 54, was arrested on charges of burglary and harassment but was later released without bail, Fox News reported.

A video captured by a surveillance camera in Kelsey Smith’s son’s bedroom showed the moment she walked into the room and found Zinser asleep on the bed.

Kaley Smith told Fox News that she kept the front door unlocked to facilitate easy movement for the contractors who were supposed to be working in her house. In the video, Zinser can be seen entering through the front door and was then captured in the bedroom where she climbed atop a bed and swiftly laid down for a nap.

Smith was reportedly alerted to the strangers' presence by her dogs. Smith followed the dogs to the room and found an over-enthused labrador circling the pile of clothes in the bed. It reportedly took her a couple of seconds to realize there was someone asleep in the bed.

In a statement to Fox News, she said:

"The dogs continued to go crazy, specifically my chihuahua, which was running circles around my legs, which was really unusual."

She further added:

"I followed her to where the other dog was into my children’s bedroom. My lab was standing on top of the bed on top of a pile of clean clothes that I had thrown on there. I walked in wondering if she had cornered a mouse or something because she was going crazy and I realized there was a person under there."

Oregon woman initially thought that her husband was asleep on the bed

Justin "Wizard" Paine @PaineWizard Portland Oregon woman finds a stranger in her son's bedroom and the DA refuses to press charges. Portland Oregon woman finds a stranger in her son's bedroom and the DA refuses to press charges. https://t.co/Kv3P3wWGSW

Kaley Smith, from Northeast Portland, Oregon, first thought that her husband was asleep beneath a pile of clothes in her son’s room, Fox News reported.

In the video, Smith can be seen calling out a name, but later realizes that a stranger is asleep on the bed. She then slowly backs out of the room. Zinser, alerted by Smith, then gets off the bed, grabs the ottoman and swiftly departs the room.

According to Fox News, the police report stated that Zinser threw the ottoman at Smith before she fled the house.

Smith said that her 24-year-old son was present during the incident, who followed Zinser out of the house and called 911, Fox news reported.

Zinser had previously sought treatment at a state hospital in Oregon

WDBO @WDBONews the Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office said the case highlights an unacceptable lack of community resources amid a desperate and mounting need for mental health services. wdbo.com/news/trending/… the Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office said the case highlights an unacceptable lack of community resources amid a desperate and mounting need for mental health services. wdbo.com/news/trending/…

Kaley Smith was baffled when Zinser was released from prison by court order on Monday following an altercation at her house.

In a statement to KATU, the Multnomah County DA’s office revealed that this was not an isolated incident. The police have had similar run-ins with Zinser in the past. But due to her antipathy towards seeing treatment, the court dropped the case.

In a statement to KATU, the DA’s office said:

“Based on recent federal court rulings and recent history with this defendant having similar cases dismissed due to a lack of participation in treatment and the court’s inability to compel the defendant to participate in treatment, we had initial concerns about whether we could proceed with this case at this time.”

The shocking incident of a break-in has now morphed into a desperate plea from a community grappling with a mental health crisis, WFTV reported.

The DA’s office said that there is a critical need for mental health services in Oregon. Zinser reportedly spent months at the Oregon State Hospital but was released after staff were unable to provide her with suitable treatment.

