WATCH: Video shows pro-choice vandals spray-painting Michigan church

On Saturday, October 8, 2022, a Michigan church was allegedly vandalized by a group of pro-choice vandals dressed in black. The Catholic Church, located in Lansing, released security camera footage of the vandals approaching the place of worship late at night.

The Church of the Resurrection in Lansing, Michigan, claimed that three vandals, fully dressed in black, approached the building between 11.52 pm and 11.56 pm on Saturday night.

In the video, the vandals in question can be seen spray-painting slogans on the sidewalk. The graffiti included messages such as "Restore Roe" and "Is overturning Roe worth your life or democracy?" and other pro-choice writings. The hooded figures left the scene just before midnight.

Joe Bukuras @JoeBukuras

: Church of the Resurrection. Three hooded individuals caught on camera vandalizing a Catholic church in Lansing, Michigan, Oct. 8 with pro-abortion and anti-Catholic graffiti.: Church of the Resurrection. Three hooded individuals caught on camera vandalizing a Catholic church in Lansing, Michigan, Oct. 8 with pro-abortion and anti-Catholic graffiti. 🎥: Church of the Resurrection. https://t.co/igJrJNDyDZ

In a Facebook post, the Diocese of Lansing, Michigan, said:

"A Catholic parish in Lansing has released surveillance camera footage of vandals daubing pro-abortion graffiti on the church doors, signage and sidewalk in the hope that it helps police find those responsible...Local law enforcement were quickly alerted. They are now searching for those responsible. The graffiti has since been power-washed."

The same statement included parish pastor Father Steve Mattson's comments, which were made on October 12.

"Our hope and our prayer is that those who did this to our parish church are not just brought to justice but are also brought to conversion, brought to an encounter with the love of Jesus, brought to a realization that anger corrodes the soul while life in Christ brings only freedom, peace and healing. That's our hope. That’s our prayer."

No arrests have been made yet, and anyone with any information on the people seen in the video is urged to contact the City of Lansing Police Department. The Michigan church, however, refrained from making comments on the contents of the graffiti.

Michigan church becomes the latest target for pro-abortion activists in the aftermath of the overturning of Roe vs Wade

In June 2022, the historic Roe v Wade ruling was overturned by the Supreme Court, stripping women of their right to a safe abortion. What has followed is a clash between two groups of people - those who are pro-life and those who are pro-choice, or, anti-abortion and pro-abortion. The clashes, which include acts of vandalism and destruction of property, sometimes turn violent.

On Wednesday, a Michigan man, who described abortion as genocide, pleaded guilty to arson for setting fire to a Planned Parenthood clinic in southwestern Michigan. He faces a sentence of five to 20 years in prison.

According to statistics released in early October, at least 66 clinics in 15 states have stopped providing access to abortions following the overturning of the ruling.

On the other hand, Jane's Revenge, an extremist abortion rights group, is infamous for acts of firebombing, vandalism, and arson, targeting religious establishments, crisis pregnancy centers, and Congressional offices.

Poll : 0 votes