WATCH: Viral new video showing officials fleeing as Uvalde gunman enters schools sparks backlash online 

On Tuesday, July 12, new footage published of the Uvalde massacre revealed that officers responding to the incident had fled the alleged gunman as he carried out the attack.

On May 24, 2022, Salvador Ramos unleashed a mass shooting at Robb Elementary school in Uvalde, Texas. Ramos was accused of killing 19 students and two teachers before being gunned down by local authorities.

Latest footage has now revealed a lack of urgency in the response of the officers, who stood waiting as the gunman was pacing the hallways. One officer is even seen using a hand sanitizer. In another piece of footage, authorities are allegedly seen fleeing from the accused gunman as he began firing.

This has provoked outrage from netizens, who believe it to be an indication of a lack of courage and preparation among American authorities in dealing with school shootings.

Jabee @mynameisJabee New video shows Uvalde gunman enter elementary school and the arrival of heavily armed officers who delay confronting shooter -





The Uvalde attack, one of the deadliest in the history of the Texas school system, illicited outrage among netizens, who argued that authorities had a lackluster response to the attack. As per the BBC, officers took over an hour to confront the reported gunman.

Greg Pinelo @gregpinelo The video of the police "response" to the Uvalde shootings has so enraged me, I decided to annotate it:

Netizens also claimed that officials and members of the Uvalde police are making attempts to suppress the footage depicting the attack.

Owing to their slow response, Uvalde authorities have faced severe criticism since the shooting

This is not the first time authorities have come under fire for the way they handled the mass shooting. A great deal of scrutiny was directed towards former Uvalde police chief Pete Arredondo, who has since resigned from his role due to the backlash.

𝐁𝐞𝐤𝐬 @antifaoperative Never forget that Greg Abbott fought to keep the Uvalde video from being released.

On June 21, Steve McCraw, director of the Texas Department of Public Safety, condemned Arredondo and the officers for their response.

McCraw said:

"There is compelling evidence that the law-enforcement response to the attack at Robb Elementary was an abject failure and antithetical to everything we have learned over the last two decades since the Columbine massacre."

He continued:

"The only thing stopping a hallway of dedicated officers from entering Room 111 and 112 was the on-scene commander who decided to place the lives of officers before the lives of children."

Antonia Hylton @ahylton26 Uvalde city meeting getting heated right now. Mayor calls reporters at the @statesman & KVUE "chicken" and "unprofessional" for releasing new video footage before the families were able to see it first. A resident shot back, asking him if he thinks the cops are chickens.

Spokespeople for the Uvalde police have also been accused of making misleading statements regarding their response to the shooting. On May 25, McCraw had claimed that authorities immediately engaged with the alleged gunman, though surveillance footage suggests otherwise.

Ⓐ ☭🏴 @corncommunist The Uvalde video shows one of the cops (who is cowering behind a wall) check his phone and it has a punisher thin blue line background

As more footage was leaked of the incident, netizens only became further outraged at the officers, claiming that they had sufficient support and shouldn't have waited as long as they did.

Shimon Prokupecz @ShimonPro At every turn families in Uvalde have been disrespected. Authorities have had plenty of chances to provide them information. To provide them the video. It didn't happen. Now with days away from them seeing the video— it is leaked.

According to the Gun Violence Archive, as of July 2022, the US has seen more than 300 mass shootings.

