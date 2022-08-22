WATCH: Viral video shows Arkansas police officers repeatedly hitting man before getting suspended

On Sunday, three Arkansas Police Officers were suspended for punching Randall Worcester several times during an arrest in Mulberry, Crawford County.

The Arkansas officers were caught on video allegedly kicking Worcester, 27, several times after slamming him to the ground.

As per the Associated Press, Worcester was accused of threatening an employee and allegedly assaulting one of the officers. After the attack, he was sent to officers before he was detained. He has been charged with second-degree assault, second-degree battery, refusal to submit, possessing an instrument of crime, terroristic threatening, criminal mischief and criminal tresspass.

One officer can be seen punching the suspect with a clenched fist, while another can be seen kneeing him, and a third can be seen holding him down.

Arkansas Police investigate an alleged police brutality case

According to NPR, while two of the officers are deputies with the Crawford County Sheriff's office, the other is with the Mulberry Police Department.

In response to the incident, State Governor Asa Hutchinson said that measures would be taken to investigate the incident.

Hutchinson said:

"I have spoken with Col. Bill Bryant of the Arkansas State Police and the local arrest incident in Crawford County will be investigated pursuant to the video evidence and the request of the prosecuting attorney."

In an official Facebook post, the Mulberry Police Department reflected a similar sentiment. They said:

"The City of Mulberry and the Mulberry Police Department takes these investigations very seriously and holds all their officers accountable for their actions. We will take the appropriate actions at the conclusion of the investigation."

James Damante, Crawford County Sheriff, also posted on Facebook that the accusations against his officers would be taken seriously. He said:

"I hold all my employees accountable for their actions and will take appropriate measures in this matter."

On Sunday, it was announced that an official investigation had been launched. The case is still being probed, and the names of the officers have not yet been released by the authorities.

Police brutality in America

The Arkansas beating is just one of many alleged high-profile police brutality cases that have hit the headlines. The subject has been particularly controversial since the murder of George Floyd on May 25, 2020, which led to violent nation-wide protests.

As per PNAS, police brutality particularly affects many young African American men, as it is one of the leading causes of death among male minorities. The study reported that 1 in every 1000 African American men in the US are killed by officers. The risk only increases for those between 20 and 35.

In response, lawmakers have attempted to promote community-based policing, claiming that it will lead to a less antagonistic relationship between officers and young minorities.

