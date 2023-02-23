WATCH: Wheel of Fortune fresh tropical fruit fail triggers audience outcry in hilarious fashion

The 'Wheel of Fortune' contestant Khushi was faced with an extremely easy question, and her wrong answer stunned everyone.

A person sitting in the audience broke the rules of the contest. They could be heard screaming 'What?!' in the background once the contestant made the error that cost her a trip to Antigua.

Chad Mosher @ChadMosher I don't think I've ever heard a single audience member audibly have such a violent reaction on Wheel of Fortune, as this lady did when a poor contestant called a G in "Fresh".

Monday night's episode raised questions about the contestants and their ability to answer easy questions out forth in the competition.

Twitterati is shocked at the Wheel of Fortune contestant's inability to give the correct answer

Audience and viewers of the famous show expected Khushi to give an answer that easy quickly. However, her inability to do so spiked a trending hashtag online with people calling her out for zoning out at the price of a free vacation.

It was right there!!! Did anyone else see that she didn't get fresh tropical fruit??? And missed out on a whole vacation. GIRL R U KIDDING!!!??!?!?? #WheelOfFortune

IM CRYING i just watched wheel of fortune and it's like college week or something and the puzzle was fresh tropical fruit. the girl that was going couldn't figure out the puzzle and only needed one letter and she said G

Miss Liaa @CoolKidByrd This girl on Teen Week on #WheelOfFortune just made me so mad! How you couldn't solve Fresh Tropical Fruit? All she was missing was a S and asked for a G and gave her free trip up just like that 🤦🏿‍♀️

Janet @JustSimplyZen @WUTangKids Bet she never eats fresh tropical fruit again. 🤣

TN T-Bird @tn_tbird @LordMegazord @BiskitsTm @lporiginalg Of course you can, but I've seen too many of these when they have 1 letter left. Seriously? They couldn't guess fresh tropical fruit until there was only 1 letter left?! None of them?!

Clark Bartron @ClarkYouDeserve We've failed as a healthy society when people don't know what fresh tropical fruit is. #WheelOfFortune

Wheel of Fortune contestant "zone(s) out" and leaves audience baffled

Khushi, a 'Teen Week' contestant on the well-known show, was playing the game. She correctly guessed the letter 'H', winning a round of applause.

The round's category was Food & Drinks.

While she 'zoned out', the board read, 'FRE_H TROPICAL FRUIT.'

“I’ll take a G?”



My 13 yr-old was yelling “FRESH! FRESH! FRESH TROPICAL FRUIT!!!” at the TV.



#SouthAsianParents

"I'll take a G?"

My 13 yr-old was yelling "FRESH! FRESH! FRESH TROPICAL FRUIT!!!" at the TV.

#SouthAsianParents

#wheeloffortune You KNOW Khushi's parents are NEVER going to let her live this down.

Legendary host of Wheel of Fortune, Pat Sajak, said:

“Solve it or spin it, or… but do something quickly."

The contestant spun the wheel, and the helm of the wheel landed at a whooping price of $650.

Khushi quite unsurely said:

“I’ll go with a G.”

Just then, the “wrong answer” buzzer goes off, and an audience member interjects by screaming, "What!' incredulously.

The shock factored in when instead of giving the obvious reply, she hesistantly chose to say 'G'. The audience was flabbergasted by the mishap.

The contestant right after Khushi, named Juliana, won the contest by giving the correct answer - an obvious 'S'. This isn't the first time a Wheel of Fortune contestant has acted absurdly on stage. Several cases have gone down in history.

Megan Smith @MegaLouise88 This poor girl on @WheelofFortune missing fresh tropical fruit. I am dead

One such was with Ben Tucker, a contestant who slammed host Pat Sajak for not guessing the correct answer. In the 'Fun and Games' category, the answer was 'taking a jog'. Tucker argued that he didn't categorize jogging and working out as fun, and hence couldn't have possibly guessed it.

He followed the comment by giving a sarcastic thumbs up that left Twitter going insane.

Last December, a contestant named Kate lost thousands of dollars for not guessing the answer 'fixing a leak' in the 'What Are You Doing?' category of Wheel of Fortune.

She kept guessing 'raking a leaf' or 'moving a leaf' but couldn't narrow it down to the correct answer. When asked what happened, she said:

“I kept thinking of doing something else with a leak and I didn’t think that was it.”

Host Sajak looked straight at the camera and dropped his cards. "Excuse me, these get heavy sometimes," he told the audience.

Wheel of Fortune is watched by thousands of people and Khushi's inability to answer easy questions is trending online with numerous people feeling sorry for her while the other half makes fun of her for not knowing such a simple answer.

