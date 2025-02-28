"We can’t speak to endorsement deals" - Spotify reportedly responds to Snoop Dogg's claim he only received $45K for a billion streams

Music streaming giant Spotify reportedly responded to Snoop Dogg's claim that he only banked $45,000 for a billion streams on the platform. The statement, made to TMZ Hip Hop on Thursday, February 27, 2025, came on the same day that the rapper launched his partnership with the streaming service, Tune.FM.

Ad

Talking to TMZ, the Spotify spokesperson said:

"We can’t speak to endorsement deals for Web3 companies but … $45K for a billion streams?"

For the unversed, Web3, or Web 3.0, is an iteration of the World Wide Web based on decentralization and token-based economics. Tune.FM is a Web3-based music streaming service.

During Snoop Dogg's appearance on a December 2023 episode of the Business Untitled podcast, the rapper revealed he earned just $45,000 when he hit a billion streams on the platform.

Ad

Ad

The spokesperson continued to call the Death Row Records owner a legend and hoped that he was seeing "more of that money," adding:

"It’s well documented that a billion streams on Spotify generates millions of dollars to rights holders. It’s unfortunate to hear that Spotify’s payments didn’t make it through to Snoop."

Snoop Dogg launched his newest single, Spaceship Party, exclusively on Tune.FM

In an exclusive report, Billboard on Thursday revealed that Snoop Dogg has officially become the face of Tune.FM. The outlet noted that as part of the partnership, the rapper launched his newest single, Spaceship Party, exclusively on the platform. Announcing the switch, he told Billboard:

Ad

"I don’t f**k with Spotify anymore. I’m only on Tune.FM."

Ad

According to Billboard, the blockchain-powered service pays artists instantly per second streamed. It further features its native cryptocurrency called JAM. Upon registration, a JAM wallet is automatically created for users, who can spend the tokens on streaming, tipping musicians, and even unlocking exclusive content.

The platform asserts to provide transparency, security, and fairness to artists.

According to an article by Complex, Spotify offers artists $0.003 to $0.005 per stream. The final figure also includes cuts for songwriters, label executives, and others who worked on the song.

Ad

Snoop met Tune.FM founder and CEO Andrew Antar at the Crypto Ball, held before Donald Trump's inauguration as the president last month. Expressing his pleasure at Snoop Dogg becoming the face of the platform, Antar told Billboard:

"Snoop is the OG pioneer who is always on the cutting edge of technology and new ways of doing business. He totally gets it, and we are ready to take on the world together."

Ad

It is worth noting that Antar is a classically trained musician and even played violin on the rapper's Spaceship Party.

Ad

The Doggystyle artist plans on moving more of his catalog and Death Row Records material over to the service. He also plans on hosting fan experiences and giveaways, like private events at his house on the platform and exclusive releases.

Future expansion includes live events, exclusive concerts, collectibles, and unique artist-fan interactions on Tune.FM.

Spaceship Party is available to stream on Tune.FM.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback