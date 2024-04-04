"We feel so overwhelmed right now": Peter Andre welcomes 3rd child with wife Emily, shares photos of newborn daughter

British singer and TV personality Peter Andre and his wife, Emily MacDonagh, welcomed their third child, a baby girl, on April 2, 2024. He took to Instagram on April 3 to announce the happy news, accompanied by a picture of mother and baby.

The caption read,

"Just minutes old……We feel so overwhelmed right now. So happy to welcome our beautiful girl to the family."

Peter Andre and Emily MacDonagh are parents to Amelia, aged nine, and Theo, aged eight. Andre also has two children from his previous marriage with model Katie Price - Junior, aged 18, and Princess, aged 16.

Peter Andre shares photos of his newborn daughter on Instagram

Peter Andre penned his excitement over his daughter's birth on Instagram, saying that both mother and daughter, who weighs 7lb 3oz, were "doing amazing" and "thankfully very healthy."

Peter Andre also revealed that the new baby was "spoilt with cuddles" from her four older siblings. He thanked the doctors, midwives, and staff at Musgrove Park Hospital Taunton, where the baby was born, adding:

"Thanks to all the doctors, midwives and staff at Musgrove Park Hospital Taunton. You were incredible. And Emily’s parents, whom I adore. You have both been incredible. I’m so happy. Just off to hold her. Thanks everyone for reading."

The couple has been documenting their pregnancy journey on social media and Peter Andre's weekly column in OK! Magazine.

In October 2023, the 51-year-old singer announced on Instagram that he and his wife were expecting their third child. The couple posted a selfie with MacDonagh holding scan pictures in her hand.

"We are delighted to share the news with you all. A new addition to our family in 2024. The kids are so excited. So are we," the post was captioned.

On March 2, Emily shared a video of packing up for the hospital. The post was captioned:

"Everything I am packing in my hospital bag, not long to go now."

In a March 25 update, Andre wrote about his wife experiencing Braxton Hicks, which the couple originally thought was her undergoing labor.

"Emily and I are on total tenterhooks now that the baby is due any day. We thought it was going to happen last week when she seemed to be having contractions. It ended up being Braxton Hicks and I kept making her laugh during it. She, like many other mums, is a tough ol’ cookie and takes it all in her stride."

Peter Andre reveals that his daughter doesn't have a name yet

In the same post, Peter Andre asked his followers to help with naming his baby. Earlier in the week, Andre revealed that the couple were struggling with names for the baby in his weekly column in OK! Magazine. He wrote:

"I was reading about a few baby names that are apparently on the brink of ‘extinction’, and it looks like the most endangered in 2024 is Keanu for a boy and Flo, a shortened version of Florence, for a girl. I really like Keanu. It’s crazy to think names could be wiped out. Maybe this will give us some inspiration, but we have no idea what we’ll call the baby."

He also added that his daughter Amelia, nicknamed Millie, didn't get her name for the first six weeks of her life, adding that they contemplated calling her Rose before arriving at her current name.

Peter Andre and Emily MacDonagh tied the knot on July 11, 2015, in Exeter at Mamhead House, in a joyous celebration that included a performance from the Flava singer himself. He was previously married to Katie Price from 2005 to 2009 and shares two children with her.