"We got George's younger sibling before gta 6" — Netizens react as Peppa Pig announces Mummy Pig is pregnant with her third piglet

Peppa Pig announced Mummy Pig is pregnant with her third piglet after Peppa and George. The news has been shared on several platforms, including Peppa's official Instagram account. On February 27, Mummy Pig further appeared on Good Morning Britain to share the news about the new addition to their small family.

Mummy Pig spoke to British presenter Richard Arnold on the show and said:

"Well, I'm excited to share that our family is getting even bigger because we're having another baby. I'm due this summer and we're all so excited."

Arnold then congratulated Mummy Pig, who admitted to feeling "a little overwhelmed" besides being "delighted" about being pregnant with the third piglet. She further confirmed that both Peppa and George have been so excited with the new kid on the way. The news garnered massive reactions on social media as well.

X, formerly known as Twitter, is flooded with responses from netizens. A user tweeted:

"We got George’s younger sibling before gta 6"

Many others shared their excitement over the news.

"You gotta love to wake up to some quality news," wrote another X user.

"I just know peppa will be jealous," another commented.

Several other similar responses could be found on X.

"Can't wait to watch," a user tweeted.

"We got a 3rd Peppa Pig kid before GTA 6," commented another one.

"Do i have to start watching peppa pig again," wondered a netizen.

Kylie Kelce also broke the news on her podcast Not Gonna Lie about Peppa Pig having a second sibling soon

32-year-old media personality Kylie Kelce also spoke about the news about the animated series Peppa Pig on her podcast Not Gonna Lie. Kylie, who is expecting her fourth child with husband Jason Kelce, revealed that Mummy Pig was about to have a third piglet this year. Kylie continued:

"With three kids ages 5 and under Peppa Pig has been a staple in our house for years. As we get ready to welcome baby No. 4, it was fun to get to speak to the girls' other favorite mom about her experience."

Kylie mentioned that the show would help her children manage their feelings while her family welcomes a new baby. Elsewhere in the video, Kylie got Mummy Pig for an interview, where the latter spoke about her pregnancy. Mummy Pig further talked about "reassuring" Peppa and George to help them deal with their big feelings. Mummy additionally said:

"And, you know, we've had a few big feelings as we call them. But we talk and reassure them when they need it. It's an exciting change, but it is a big one."

Mummy Pig spoke about her feelings and explained being both nervous and excited. As per reports by PEOPLE, dated February 27, 2025, the expansion of Peppa's family will be aired on the episode titled PEPPA PIG The Big Announcement, on March 31, 2025, on Nickelodeon at 9 am EST / 9 am PST.

Peppa Pig is a British animated series produced by Hasbro Entertainment and Karrot Animation. The popular kids' show revolves around the character pig named Peppa and her family and friends. According to vidiq.com, as of February 26, the official YouTube channel showing the episodes of this show has more than 38 million subscribers.

