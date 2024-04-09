"We are happy to continue our valuable relationship": SM Entertainment releases statement announcing contract renewal with SHINee's Key and Minho

On Tuesday, April 9, SM Entertainment released a statement confirming that SHINee's Key and Minho have decided to renew their contract with the agency. Following the renewal, both members commented on the same, through SM Entertainment's statement.

Key and Minho stated that they had developed trust in the company through the several years they spent with the agency.

Therefore, they've chosen to continue their journey with SM Entertainment and will use the synergy between them to welcome more embarkations. Additionally, the agency also commented on the two members' contract renewals.

The agency stated that they were happy to continue the relationship with the artists and added that they promise to extend their full support to Key and Minho, helping them with their identities as both soloists and SHINee members.

"We are happy to continue our valuable relationship with Key and Minho," the agency stated.

SM Entertainment confirms SHINee Key and Minho's contract renewal

Key and Minho debuted under SM Entertainment in 2008, with their fellow members Onew, Taemin, and Jonghyun. After Jonghyun's unfortunate passing away in 2021, the group continues as a four-piece band, and while they've continued to stand as one of the most popular second-generation K-pop groups, the recent contract renewal period might change things for the group.

While all four idols renewed their SM contracts as SHINee members, both Taemin and Onew announced their departure from the agency as solo artists.

Taemin signed with Big Planet Entertainment, and Onew joined forces with GRIFFIN Entertainment. However, they stated that their participation in SHINee's activities would continue unchanged.

Following the news of Taemin and Onew, fans were waiting for the decisions made by the other two members, Key and Minho. SM Entertainment has now informed fans about the two idols renewing their contracts with the agency.

Key and Minho also commented on the contract renewal with SM Entertainment in the same statement.

"SM and SHINee have spent every moment together from our beginning until now. I think we are who we are today because of the agency staff that we have worked together with for a long time. We hope to continue creating good synergy with SM and establish new and diverse beginnings as artists. We sincerely thank our fans who always believe in us and support us, and we promise to always show you our best."

SHINee to reunite as a four-member K-pop boy group for a concert in May

Following the news of the four members being scattered across several K-pop entertainment agencies, people have naturally been skeptical about the group's activities and the members' reunion.

However, fans' worries were soon put to rest after the announcement that the members would be performing in a concert together in May.

According to the Korean media outlet, News1, all four members of the group will be holding the encore stage for their recent Asian tour SHINee World VI [Perfect Illumination] in May. The group closed the curtains on their Asian tour last month with a grand concert in Hong Kong.

However, to extend their love and gratitude towards the fans who came to support the members, the group has decided to roll out one last encore concert.

While the members are housed under different agencies, fans hope that the group continues to roll out activities, albums, and tours with all four members.