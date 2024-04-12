"We make it work for the ones we love": Perrie Edwards opens up about why she never lived together with fiancé Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain

Little Mix alum Perrie Edwards revealed in a recent interview that she and her fiancé, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, have "never lived together". The Woman Like Me singer appeared in an episode of The Jonathan Ross Show, which will air on April 13, 2024. She said:

“I’m trying to launch a solo career whilst having a two year old so it is a lot to juggle but we make it work for the ones we love, don’t we? We’ve never lived together – the eight years we’ve been in a relationship, we’ve never actually lived together.”

The interview follows Edwards' debut solo single, Forget About Us, which dropped on April 12 - two years after Little Mix band members announced their hiatus in December 2021 to pursue solo careers.

Perrie Edwards opens up about her long-distance relationship in the latest interview

According to The Mirror, Perrie Edwards and her partner of eight years, footballer Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain confirmed their relationship in 2017 and were engaged in 2022. The couple welcomed their son, Axel, in August 2021.

On The Jonathan Ross Show, Perrie Edwards explained that she and Alex have been in a long-distance relationship for a long time. Perrie claimed that their living situation is "hard" because Oxlade-Chamberlain currently lives in Turkey after signing up with the Turkish football team, Süper Lig club Beşiktaş.

“I can’t lie, it is hard. When he was playing for Liverpool and based in Manchester, it was so easy to do the back and forth but Turkey is a little bit further and he doesn’t get a lot of time off," said Perrie.

Perrie added that the couple rarely argues, as they are both "very laid back and very chilled." However, she was quick to point out her flaws, labeling herself as "petty" and "emotional."

The singer also revealed that her fiancé built her a studio in their Cheshire home so she could raise their son while still pursuing her solo music career. In a separate interview with Rollacoaster magazine's Spring/Summer issue, she said:

“When he mentioned that he was doing that for me, I was like, ‘Where did I find you?!’ He knew I wanted to be a mum, but he also knew my passion and loves are music and singing. So he just said, ‘Let’s connect the two.’ I feel lucky.”

Perrie Edwards' debut single Forget About Us heralds her forthcoming solo album

Released under the mononym Perrie, Forget About Us is the first single from her unnamed album. The single is co-written with Ed Sheeran, David Hodges and Steve Solomon. Edwards told Page Six that the song deals with past relationships. Her statement read:

“Relationships have been a huge part of my life, and they’ve made me who I am now. I think it’s a nice sentiment to be honest about, and it’s super relatable.”

According to a press release from Sony Music, Perrie Edwards revealed that her new album will feature “nods to her rock ‘n’ roll-influenced childhood, Motown, disco, country, ’80s and, of course, bright, bold pop.”

Perrie Edwards recorded the “eclectic and diverse” album from the comfort of her home in North London, juggling parenting and music. Her unnamed solo album, featuring Raye, Johnny McDaid, and Jon Bellion, is slated to release sometime this year.

Formed in 2011, Little Mix featured four members, namely Anne Pinnock, Jade Thirlwall, Perrie Edwards, and Jesy Nelson, The same year, they won the British version of The X Factor, making them the first group to achieve this feat.

The four-person member became a trio when Jesy Nelson departed in 2020, citing the reason that the band took a toll on her mental health. Shortly after, the group disbanded in December 2021 to pursue solo careers.

Speaking to Jonathan about the possibility of a reunion, Perrie Edwards said that the members would "definitely love to get back together in the future."

“I’d definitely never say never. We just love each other so much. We thought we’d been together for 12 years since we were babies and we just wanted to do our own thing and see what happens," Edwards continued.

The Jonathan Ross Show, featuring the interview with Perrie Edwards, will air at 10:05 pm local time on April 13 on ITV1 and ITVX.