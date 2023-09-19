"We're proud of you": Fans go gaga as Thai actor Bright spotted in London for BurberrySS24

On September 18, Thai actor Bright was spotted attending the Burberry SS24 Collection catwalk show at Highbury Fields during London Fashion Week. Upon Bright's arrival at the venue, fans eagerly awaiting the Thai actor began screaming and taking pictures of the idol. These images quickly went viral on social media, as the actor looked stunning in his attire.

Fans took to social media to express their excitement after witnessing him attend one of the most sought-after fashion weeks.

In July 2022, Bright Vachirawit was announced as the brand ambassador for the British luxury fashion house, Burberry, known for its ready to wear range of products, including trench coats, leather accessories, and footwear.

"SO PRETTY": Fans can't get enough of Bright at London fashion week

As the Thai actor appeared at London Fashion Week for the Burberry SS24 Collection, he was dressed in a stylish Burberry navy blue outfit. The actor sported an exposed forehead hairstyle that complemented his appearance.

After meeting with a few fans at the venue and signing their belongings, he attended the event and interacted with many people, including Daniel Lee, the creative director of Burberry. In addition to Daniel Lee, he was also seen with other brand ambassadors for Burberry, including Chen Kun and Song Heung-min.

Fans were excited about Bright Vachirawit's presence at the Burberry SS24 Collection catwalk show.

Furthermore, the actor continued to share updates about his experience at the event on his Twitter and Instagram accounts, expressing his gratitude to fans who attended both in person and through social media.

Videos of him interacting with Daniel Lee also went viral on social media, with fans praising his effortless charm during their conversation.

Subsequently, fans also caught a glimpse of him at the Burberry after-party, where he wore a casual blue t-shirt with black pants. He was spotted with American actor Taylor Zakhar Perez at the after-party, and he shared photos of the same on his Instagram, sending fans into a frenzy.

More about the Thai actor

Vachirawit Chivaaree is an artist and vocalist affiliated with Riser Music. Born as Kunlatorn Chivaaree in Nakhon Pathom to a Thai-American father and a Thai-Chinese mother, Bright is proficient in both Thai and English. He holds a Bachelor's degree in Marketing from Bangkok University's international program.

In 2013, he initiated his career in the entertainment sector, commencing as a host on the program Strawberry Krubcake and making his acting debut in the short film The Beginning: Run Lover!!! In 2020, Bright formalized his association with GMMTV, concluding his contract in August 2023.

He has appeared in several dramas including Good Old Days, F4 Thailand: Boys Over Flowers, and others. The actor also made a guest appearance in the drama Enigma.