“We've been pretty much inseparable”: Reba McEntire shares insight into relationship with boyfriend Rex Linn

American singer and actress, Reba McEntire, recently opened up about her "inseparable" relationship with boyfriend Rex Linn. In a recent interview with E! News published on Tuesday, April 9, 2024, Reba shared:

"It was just like a magnet. We didn't get to see each other from January ‘til June 16, but we created an intimacy by texting and talking over the telephone that we wouldn't have gotten if we'd have been together all of that time. We've been pretty much inseparable ever since June 16 of 2020."

While the couple first met in 1991, they began dating in 2020 when the country superstar appeared on Linn's show Young Sheldon.

The Voice coach Reba elaborated that not being able to see each other for several months due to the pandemic was a blessing in disguise as it allowed them to not focus only on physical attraction. She added it helped them see "the ins and outs of their personalities and their faults," and love each other "for the way they are."

Reba McEntire talks about her bond with boyfriend Rex Linn

Reba McEntire told E!News that it was Rex's sense of humor that attracted her. She called him "caring, down-to-earth, and witty." When questioned whether she saw marriage on the cards with the 67-year-old actor, she promptly said she was open to it, especially if Rex wanted it.

"I'm truly committed to Rex. So if that's something he feels totally strong about, that's fine with me. He's never been married before. So if he wants to experience that, I'm OK with that," added Reba.

Reba McEntire first met Rex Linn on the set of Kenny Rogers' film, The Gambler Returns: The Luck of the Draw. At the time, she was married to her second husband Narvel Blackstock, whom McEntire divorced in 2015 after 26 years of marriage. She was previously married to Charlie Bates from 1976 to 1987.

Reba and Rex remained friends until 2020 when the former guest-starred in Young Sheldon, where Linn played principal Tom Petersen.

During her appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show in March 2024, the singer spoke about her dinner with the cast of Young Sheldon where she "just couldn't get close enough to him [Rex]."

"We were all going to go out and have dinner. Melissa (Peterman) says that that was our first date, because, I mean, I was like a magnet to Rex," she gushed to Barrymore.

The 69-year-old Grammy-winning singer explained that while they remained friends over the years and remained in contact, the dinner was "just so special."

In an October 2023 interview with US Weekly, the Seven Minutes in Heaven singer revealed that Linn helped her cope with the death of her mother. Rena McEntire's mother passed away in March 2020 after a battle with cancer, and she almost quit singing following the traumatic event.

"When you have somebody to share the grief with, when you have somebody to share the fun (and) the sad times, it’s always so much better. And Rex is a very uplifting, positive man, and I love him with all my heart," said Rena McEntire.

Reba McEntire is currently working on a pilot episode of an untitled multi-camera sitcom that is slated to release in 2024 on NBC.