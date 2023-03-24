The Night Ranger has postponed its immediate live concerts due to the hospitalization of the band's lead vocalist, Jack Blades, for undisclosed medical issues. The concerts that were originally scheduled for March 23, 2023, in Anaheim, California; March 24, 2023, in Ivins, Utah; and March 25, 2023, in Stateline, Nevada, will now take place on October 25, 26, and 27, respectively.

Band members stated on social media, stating that their priorities remain their colleague's health and that they are grateful for the patience and understanding of their fans:

Night Ranger's most recent album, ATBPO, was released in 2021

The three Night Ranger concerts that were postponed due to the hospitalization of lead vocalist Jack Blades were part of a 2023 set of tours that the band has been on since the beginning of this year. As stated in the band's statement, Jack Blades should be able to continue with the tour later on, barring any unforeseen complications.

Before the tour, Night Ranger released their latest album, ATBPO, in August 2021. The album's full title is And The Band Played On, a reference to the perseverance required to make music during the COVID-19 pandemic.

In an exclusive interview with KATV, Jack Blades had the following to say regarding the latest Night Ranger album:

"With ATBPO, I really feel like we've gone back to our roots of who we are as a band. Even though this album was a challenge to make, it was all us together. Every song is all our heart and soul and what's coming from us. These songs are directly who we are."

The singer continued:

"That's why we're so stoked to get this album out to the fans so they can experience the whole picture and not just a few singles. They get to experience what NIGHT RANGER is all about."

Tracing Jack Blades's music career

Jack Blades was born on April 24, 1954, in Palm Desert, California, and began his music career while attending College of the Desert in Palm Desert. He was introduced to Jerry Martini by Pat Rizzo, with whom he formed the funk band Rubicon after leaving San Diego State University as a pre-med student.

The band only released two albums that did not make any significant chart impact, aside from the single I'm Gonna Take Care of Everything, which peaked at number 28 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. Rubicon disbanded soon after, in 1979.

Along with Kelly Keagy, Brad Gillis, Alan Fitzgerald, and Jeff Watson, Jack Blades founded Night Ranger. Soon after, another musician, Jeff Watson, joined. Dawn Patrol, the group's debut studio album, was moderately successful when it was released in 1982.

Night Ranger gained critical acclaim with their third studio album, 7 Wishes, which was released on May 20, 1985. The album continued the chart success of the band's previous album, peaking at number 10 on the Billboard 200 album chart.

The musician left the Night Ranger and formed the band Damn Yankees in 1989, with whom he saw continued success. The band's eponymously titled debut album received critical acclaim upon its release, peaking at number 13 on the Billboard 200 album chart.

Before his reunion with Night Ranger in the mid-2000s, the singer worked with the Japanese guitarist Tak Matsumoto and his group, Tak Matsumoto Group. He released a CD with the group before touring with them in 2004.

