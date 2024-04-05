"We went to the 1989 tour and then I think she changed her number": Jessica Capshaw shares what it's like to text Taylor Swift 

Grey’s Anatomy star Jessica Capshaw appeared on the April 4 episode of The Drew Barrymore Show and recounted her relationship with new billionaire and singer Taylor Swift. The television star revealed that Swift expressed her excitement over meeting the show alum, leading to them developing a brief friendship.

Jessica Capshaw said she once sent Taylor Swift videos of her children singing hit Swift tracks. Capshaw said:

“My babies were singing ‘Shake it Off’ in the bathtub and I would send her videos and she would respond. And then we went to the 1989 tour and then I think she changed her number.”

For those uninitiated, Jessica Capshaw portrayed Arizona Robbins from the fifth to fourteenth seasons of Grey’s Anatomy. The 47-year-old actress attended the prestigious Royal Academy of Dramatic Arts in London before appearing in numerous television shows and movies like Odd Man Out, The Groomsmen, Bones, Holidate, Dear Zoe, and Minority Report.

How did Jessica Capshaw and Taylor Swift meet? Details revealed as former shares experience

Jessica Capshaw revealed on The Drew Barrymore Show that she met Taylor Swift in a bustling room. Capshaw said that she recognized Swift “Across the room” and began “fangirling.”

“She looked at me. And I look at her. And I think, ‘Who’s she looking at?’ She was looking at me. She comes over, and she says to me, ‘You are one of my favorite protagonists on television.’ And I thought, ‘A: Oh my god. And B: I’m a protagonist?’”

Capshaw shared with viewers that she interacted with the singer for at least 45 minutes before they exchanged phone numbers.

It is no surprise that Swift and Capshaw developed a friendship, as the former has been open about her love for Grey’s Anatomy, even naming her cat after the show’s main character, Meredith Grey. Speaking about the show, the 34-year-old singer said in an interview with The Daily Beast in 2012:

“I’ve been watching the show since it first came out. It’s the one long-term relationship that I’ve had.”

As Jessica Capshaw shared her experience with the superstar, Barrymore also revealed on the show that she once had the opportunity to reconnect with Swift at the Grammys after being CoverGirl partners in the past. Barrymore said:

"I used to text with her. I know this person and yet she’s become so big and such a phenomenon that I didn’t say hello. I got too scared.”

During the show, the duo also discussed how they were childhood friends. Barrymore is a fan of Capshaw’s stepfather, Steven Spielberg (Capshaw’s mother, Kate, married the movie director when Jessica was 15 years old).

Drew Barrymore shared her initial experience with Spielberg on her show by saying:

“I might have been five because I auditioned for Poltergeist. And then he said, 'No, this isn’t right.’ He said it’s not the right thing, which of course I was, like, crushed, and then he was like, ‘But there’s something else’ and I was like, ‘Ok, I’m back.’"

During the episode, Jessica Capshaw also revealed that she and fellow Grey’s Anatomy alum Camilla Luddington were creating their own podcast with IHeartRadio. Capshaw did not reveal the podcast's name to the public, but she announced that it would be released “early summer.”