"Well I voted for her in my head" — Internet reacts to Margaret Qualley's Oscar nomination snub for 'The Substance'

Actress Margaret Qualley has not been nominated for Oscars 2025 for her performance in the science-fiction horror film, The Substance. Her co-star, Demi Moore, has grabbed a nomination in the Best Actress category.

The list of nominees for the 97th Academy Awards was revealed on January 23, 2025, at the Samuel Goldwyn Theater in Los Angeles. Initially, the names were supposed to be disclosed on January 17, 2025. However, the announcement and voting were delayed due to the LA wildfires.

The announcement of Oscar nominees caused a frenzy among netizens who expected Margaret to be on the list. A netizen (@JognHuskinson2) wrote on X that they voted for her in their head as she deserved it:

"Well I voted for her in my head."

Netizens praised Margaret Qualley's acting and claimed she at least deserved a spot among the nominees.

"Definitely snubbed. One of the most bold and intense performances of the year," a netizen wrote on X.

"Like the other performances are definitely as good and I'm not saying she would've won but she definitely deserved a nom." Another netizen wrote.

Few netizens, on the other hand, felt that the actress's performance was "not all that great."

"I don’t think she deserved a nomination. I loved the movie and Margaret’s performance, though," an X user wrote.

"Enough time has passed to admit she wasn’t all that great," another user wrote.

Some netizens said Margaret Qualley's performance was good, and she will have more chances in the future because she is young. One netizen pointed out that Demi Moore got her first nomination at 62.

"She's young, she'll have other chances. I'm thrilled at age 62, @justdemi has her first nomination!!" a netizen wrote.

"Awards are great and all, we all want them, sure. But at the end of the day, art lives beyond a hunk of plastic/gold/??? She was wonderful!" another netizen wrote.

Margaret Qualley was previously nominated for the 82nd Golden Globe Awards

The 82nd Golden Globe Awards ceremony was held at The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California on January 5, 2025. Margaret Qualley was nominated in the category of Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture.

The other nominees in this category were Zoe Saldaña, Ariana Grande, Selena Gomez, Felicity Jones, and Isabella Rossellini. Zoe Saldaña took the trophy home for the movie, Emilia Pérez.

During an interview with Harper's Bazaar on January 7, 2025, Margaret Qualley talked about her experience at the Golden Globe Awards and presenting an award with Demi Moore. She said:

"I mean, it all feels totally surreal. To be nominated tonight alongside these incredible women is such an honor, and sharing this night with Demi makes it all the more special. She is the most deserving, and I truly wouldn’t be here tonight without her."

On the work front, Margaret Qualley will be next seen in Honey Don't, directed by Ethan Coen. Her upcoming projects include Richard Linklater's Blue Moon, John Patton Ford's Huntington, Kyle Newacheck's Happy Gilmore 2, and Zachary Wigon's Victorian Psycho.

Watch the 97th Academy Awards hosted by Conan O'Brien on ABC on March 2, 2025.

