"Went from an 8/10 to a 10/10 hype": Twitter goes berserk as The Creator confirms Hans Zimmer as the music composer

It is fair to say that Gareth Edwards' upcoming sci-fi thriller, The Creator, starring John David Washington in the leading role, has already received a significantly positive response from fans across the globe after dropping a trailer that appears very promising on all counts. In fact, the trailer was also praised for the brilliant visuals that were created on a much lower budget than what is usually expected of a sci-fi film.

Another recent announcement, however, seems to have hit the fanbase quite pleasantly. It has been confirmed that The Creator will feature Hans Zimmer's music, which is a huge deal for hardcore fans of the composer. Zimmer is also widely considered one of the greatest music composers of all time and a pioneer in the art form.

After the detail was revealed on Discussing Film's Twitter page, fans jumped to express their excitement for the film, with many claiming how this news adds to the already exciting premise.

Fans impressed with The Creator as Hans Zimmer is revealed to be the music composer

The Creator seems to have already heightened fans' expectations from the very beginning. The budget, visuals, actors, and the brilliant trailer, all appear to have put fans in a positive mindset.

Moreover, the presence of Hans Zimmer, who is most beloved in recent years due to his work with Christopher Nolan, and for having gifted the world some of the most iconic scores, is a huge added asset for the film. Thus, netizens are now all the more excited for the release of the much-awaited movie.

The Creator additionally stars Gemma Chan, Ken Watanabe, Sturgill Simpson, Madeleine Yuna Voyles, and Allison Janney, among others, in key roles. Meanwhile, the screenplay is written by Gareth Edwards and Chris Weitz, based on a story by Edwards. It also features the brilliant Greg Fraser as the cinematographer.

The Creator will release theatrically on September 29, 2023.