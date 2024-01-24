What does 90 seconds to midnight mean? Doomsday clock explained

The Doomsday clock stayed at 90 seconds to midnight in its latest update on Tuesday morning, symbolically indicating how close humanity is to a "global catastrophe" as of January 2024. The clock was set at 90 seconds in 2023 as well, and this is the closest it has ever been to "midnight."

Created by the Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists in 1947, the clock uses midnight to symbolize the point at which Earth becomes uninhabitable.

The Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists annually determines the setting of the clock. Since 2007, members have deliberated on the consequences of emerging man-made risks like AI and climate change, alongside addressing the paramount concern of nuclear war as the greatest threat to humanity.

According to BBC, in its Tuesday announcement for 2024, the Bulletin stated that China, Russia, and the US were all allocating substantial resources to "expand or modernise their nuclear arsenals," which added to the "ever-present danger of nuclear war through mistake or miscalculation."

For 77 years, the Doomsday Clock, an extraordinary timepiece, has sought to measure humanity's proximity to global catastrophe.

What is Doomsday clock and why is it trending?

Founded by a group of scientists involved in the Manhattan Project - the code name for the development of the atomic bomb during World War II - the Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists initially focused on assessing nuclear threats.

However, in 2007, the organization expanded its scope to include climate change in its calculations.

Over the past 77 years, the Doomsday Clock's time has been adjusted based on scientists' assessment of how close humanity is to potential destruction. The clock's hands may move forward or remain stationary in certain years.

As per Bulletin of Atomic Scientists:

"The Doomsday Clock is a design that warns the public about how close we are to destroying our world with dangerous technologies of our own making. It is a metaphor, a reminder of the perils we must address if we are to survive on the planet."

The setting of the Doomsday Clock is an annual task undertaken by experts from the Bulletin's Science and Security Board in collaboration with its Board of Sponsors, which currently comprises nine Nobel laureates.

According to CNN, the Doomsday Clock has never reached midnight.

Explaining the reason behind the clock staying at 90 seconds for two years in a row now, Rachel Bronson, the President and CEO of the Bulletin stated:

“The war in Ukraine poses an ever-present risk of nuclear escalation. And the October 7 attack in Israel and war in Gaza provides further illustration of the horrors of modern war, even without nuclear escalation. The countries with nuclear weapons are engaged in modernization programs that threaten to create a new nuclear arms race."

Bronson added:

“Earth experienced its hottest year on record and massive floods, fires, and other climate-related disasters have taken root. And lack of action on climate change threatens billions of lives and livelihoods.”

The purpose of the clock's time isn't solely to measure threats - instead, it serves as a catalyst for conversation and aims to stimulate public engagement in scientific discussions, particularly on topics like climate change and nuclear disarmament.

Reversing the clock with decisive, tangible actions remains a viable possibility. The most significant retreat from midnight, a substantial 17 minutes before the hour, occurred in 1991 when President George H.W. Bush's administration signed the Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty with the Soviet Union. In 2016, the clock stood at three minutes before midnight following the Iran nuclear agreement and the Paris climate accord.

Can time be reversed in Doomsday clock?

Doomsday clock shows what proximity we have to the conclusion of the world. Hence, time can be reversed on the clock. Explaining the same, Bronson noted:

“We at the Bulletin believe that because humans created these threats, we can reduce them. But doing so is not easy, nor has it ever been. And it requires serious work and global engagement at all levels of society.”

To contribute positively to addressing climate change, Bronson suggests to examine the daily habits of an individual and consider making small changes in life, such as opting to walk more and drive less, and assessing how someone's home can be heated. These adjustments can collectively make a meaningful impact.

She also recommends practices like eating seasonally, minimizing food waste, and ensuring proper recycling to cope with the effects of the climate crisis.