What are the accusations against La Kena’s gang? Notorious Mexican drug cartel leader captured by marines

A piece of news has come to light that the Mexican marines have captured José Alberto García Vilano, also known as La Kena or Cyclone 19, the alleged leader of the violent Los Ciclones cell, a faction of the notorious Gulf Cartel.

Local reports indicate that he was apprehended in a shopping plaza in Monterrey following leaked information about his whereabouts. The accusations against La Kena's gang involve the kidnapping of four US citizens in March last year, two of whom tragically lost their lives during the ordeal.

The victims, identified as Zindell Brown and Shaeed Woodard, had crossed the border into the troubled city of Matamoros from Texas for cosmetic surgery. Matamoros, caught between warring factions of the Gulf Cartel, became the battleground for control of drug smuggling routes into the US.

The disturbing incident saw the Americans fired upon in downtown Matamoros and subsequently loaded into a pickup truck by heavily armed men. The motive for the attack remains unconfirmed, but authorities are investigating whether the group was mistaken for rival cartel members.

The kidnapping lasted for four days, resulting in the tragic deaths of two Americans and a 33-year-old Mexican woman, Areli Pablo Servando, who was a bystander. The other two Americans, Eric Williams and Latavia McGee, survived the harrowing experience.

Following the incident, the Scorpions Group, another splinter cell of the Gulf Cartel, apologized for the kidnapping and turned over five individuals claiming responsibility.

La Kena's arrest marks a significant milestone in the fight against organized crime in Mexico. The Tamaulipas state prosecutors had identified him by the nickname "Cyclone 19," offering an additional $150,000 reward for his capture.

The Cyclones, known as one of the most powerful and violent factions of the Gulf cartel, were linked to the kidnapping and killing of the Americans, which was attributed to another faction, "The Scorpions."

The arrest occurred in the neighboring state of Nuevo Leon, with authorities confirming La Kena's status as "one of the key leaders of one of the most powerful criminal organizations in Tamaulipas." Despite not providing his name, the Mexican Navy Department emphasized that he was a primary target for the DEA.

The mayor of San Pedro Garza García, Miguel Treviño, acknowledged the arrest, attributing it to "good intelligence, coordination, and police monitoring." The captured cartel leader was reportedly apprehended without a single shot being fired.

Additionally, in an interview in April 2023, Williams shared he had to hide on the floor of a pickup truck, covered by the bodies of Woodard and Brown, in a horrifying situation.

After the Gulf drug cartel kidnapped the Americans, they handed over five men to the police. A letter, claiming to be from the "Scorpions" faction, criticized the violence and said they had given authorities their members who were responsible.