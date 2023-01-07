What did Adriana Martinez Reyes do? Mother of Uvalde school shooter Salvador Ramos arrested

Adriana Martinez Reyes, the mother of the shooter in the Robb Elementary massacre in Uvalde, Texas, was arrested in a domestic violence-related incident in Oklahoma, police said in a statement.

On Wednesday, January 4, 2023, law enforcement was reportedly called into the home of Adriana Martinez Reyes, 40, after she threatened to kill her boyfriend.

The mother of the Robb Elementary gunman was arrested and charged with threatening to perform an act of violence, assault, and battery after her boyfriend, identified as VI Alvarez, told the responding officer that Reyes threatened to kill him. Alvarez added that he was afraid he would be killed in his sleep.

As per NBC, when confronted by an officer, Reyes reportedly denied threatening her partner. However, Reyes was taken into custody after a witness corroborated the boyfriend’s statements.

Adriana Martinez Reyes confronted in a domestic disturbance for the second time

On Wednesday, January 4, 2023, Adriana Martinez Reyes was arrested in connection to a domestic violence incident after police responded to a disturbance report in an Oklahoma home shortly after 10 am.

Shortly after, police arrested and charged the mother of the Robb Elementary mass shooter after they learned that she had threatened to kill her partner. At the time of the arrest, Reyes reportedly told the officers she was the mother of the man who killed the children in the Uvalde, Texas, shooting.

In May 2022, Reyes’s son, Salvador Ramos, opened fire at Robb Elementary School, killing 19 students and two teachers. Her son was gunned down during a confrontation with the officers at the time.

The recent encounter with law enforcement marks the second time Reyes has been confronted in a domestic disturbance incident this year. On January 1, 2023, officers responded to the same home for a similar incident. She was not arrested at the time. However, Reyes was arrested last year on charges of criminal trespass and a warrant for driving with an invalid license.

Adriana Martinez Reyes was confronted by the Robb Elementary victims' family last year

As per media reports, while she was leaving the Uvalde County Jail last year, the victims’ family reportedly confronted the mother of the mass shooter when she yelled back, saying,

“You have no right to judge my son. No, you don’t! No, you don’t. May God forgive y’all.”

Reyes had previously expressed contrition for the deaths of the victims at the hands of her son. At the time, Reyes, while speaking to the Spanish-language station Televisa, said:

“I have no words to say, I don’t know what he was thinking. He had his reasons for doing what he did. Please don’t judge him. I only want the innocent children who died to forgive me. Forgive me, forgive my son. I know he had his reasons.”

Following her recent arrest, Reyes, whose bond was set at $1,000, was transported to the Oklahoma County Jail.

