What is Alyssa Dupre charged with? Eunice pumpkin patch daycare worker arrested after child abuse video surfaced online 

On Sunday, July 30, Eunice pumpkin patch daycare worker Alyssa Dupre was arrested on abuse allegations. According to KPLCTV, 23-year-old Dupre was accused of recording herself tormenting toddlers. Investigators claimed that the young daycare worker recorded videos in which she intentionally scared the children, taped them to chairs and threw slices of cheese at them. She has been charged with six counts of cruelty to juveniles.

Trigger warning: This article concerns child abuse, the reader's discretion is advised

A former employee at Pumpkin Patch Daycare of Eunice, Louisiana sent videos to authorities of toddlers and young children having slices of cheese thrown on their faces, children being intentionally frightened to the point of tears, and children being taped to chairs. BREAKING:A former employee at Pumpkin Patch Daycare of Eunice, Louisiana sent videos to authorities of toddlers and young children having slices of cheese thrown on their faces, children being intentionally frightened to the point of tears, and children being taped to chairs. pic.twitter.com/wp8qPLXCfN

According to authorities in Eunice, Lousiana, Alyssa Dupre is not the only worker at the Pumpkin Patch daycare center suspected of abuse. The case remains under investigation, and officials believe that they could potentially make several more arrests. Shortly after her detainment, Dupre was detained at the St. Landry Parish Jail on an $18,000 bond.

All there is to know about the allegations against Alyssa Dupre

As reported by the Law&Crime Network, Eunice Police Chief Kyle LeBouef suspects that child abuse at the pumpkin patch daycare may be an old and prominent phenomenon. The chief said that the footage of the incidents could be from years ago, but that it does not matter for officials as they mount a case against Alyssa Dupre.

Brody @brodydouget18 twitter.com/i/web/status/1… pic.twitter.com/lC9PLljdQs This is what happened Pumpkin Patch daycare in Eunice , Louisiana 🤬🤬🤬 Just sickening af

Chief LeBouef said:

“We do have the videos. They’re very disturbing to watch. An innocent child shouldn’t have to go through that. Especially when someone puts little children in someone else’s care.”

In one video, a suspected abuser can be seen throwing a slice of cheddar in the face of a baby strapped to a seat. In another, various pumpkin patch authorities are said to have worn masks to terrify a separate group of kids.

Adriana Rasmussen, a relative of a former pumpkin patch employee, condemned the actions of Alyssa Dupre and other suspected abusers.

Rasmussen told KLPC reporters:

"They should be ashamed of their selves and they should look at their kids and wonder what they would do if that would have happened to their child. If their child was taped to a chair, getting slapped in the face with a piece of cheese, or being scared with a mask.”

Troy Mott, a local parent, also discussed the footage. Mott said:

"I'm baffled to say the least and angry at the same time because that place is half a mile from me right here. My kids or grandkids could have been over there as well and that outrages a community."

pic.twitter.com/T6o5YiXic7 This is sickening, look at how Pumpkin Patch Daycare in Eunice, Louisiana, USA abuses and mistreats children.

In the wake of the video, several staff members at the pumpkin patch daycare were fired. According to Ted Beasley, Executive Daycare of Public Affairs for the Louisiana Department of Education, the center is expected to be closed until August 4 due to staffing issues. After the center reopens, Department of Education officials will continue to probe the allegations against Dupre and other individuals associated with the center.