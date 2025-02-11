What is Amanda Palmer accused of? Neil Gaiman’s ex-wife denies allegations made in a civil lawsuit by their former employee

Author Neil Gaiman's ex-wife, Amanda Palmer, has broken her silence regarding the allegations against her and Gaiman. On February 3, their formal nanny, Scarlett Pavlovich, filed a lawsuit in federal courts in Wisconsin, New York, and Massachusetts.

As per the Vulture report, Pavlovich accused Neil Gaiman of alleged r*pe and assault. She also accused Amanda of negligence and human trafficking, claiming Palmer was aware of Gaiman's alleged history of s*xual violence and still sent her to Gaiman. The former nanny alleged that Palmer reportedly admitted to knowing about Gaiman's actions and that there were more victims.

On February 8, Palmer denied the allegations in an Instagram, stating that protecting her son's right to privacy is her priority and that she will respond to the allegations in due course.

Neil Gaiman's ex-wife denies the allegations. [Image via Instagram/@amandapalmer]

What was Amanda Palmer's earlier response to the allegations?

Amanda Palmer [Image via Instagram/@amandapalmer]

According to The Guardian, Scarlett Pavlovich contacted Tortoise Media last year, sharing her story. The outlet created a six-part podcast titled Master on Neil Gaiman in October 2024.

Following the podcast's release, New York Magazine journalist Lila Shapiro interviewed eight victims who accused Gaiman of s*xual harassment. Their accounts were published on January 13, 2025.

On January 14, Neil Gaiman responded to the accusations in a blog post, denying the claims. He wrote:

"I’m not willing to turn my back on the truth, and I can't accept being described as someone I am not, and cannot, and will not admit to doing things I didn't do."

The next day, on January 15, Amanda Palmer released her first statement on Instagram, requesting people to give her privacy as she is going through divorce proceedings.

Amanda Palmer's response. [Image via Instagram/@amandapalmer]

A representative of Palmer told NME last month that she is profoundly "disturbed" by the allegations and her priority is their five-year-old son. The representative said:

"While Ms. Palmer is profoundly disturbed by the allegations that Mr. Gaiman has abused several women, at this time her primary concern is, and must remain, the well-being of her son and therefore, to guard his privacy, she has no comment on these allegations."

In an interview with The Times in October 2019, Amanda Palmer shared details about her relationship with Gaiman. The couple met through a mutual friend in 2008 and got married in 2011 in a private ceremony. They had their son in 2015.

Palmer told the media outlet how they wanted an open marriage from the beginning. She also shared how being monogamous is "terrifying" to them both. Mentioning his first wife, Mary McGrath, she said:

"The idea of only ever fooling around with one other person until the end of time has always been terrifying to me, and with Neil, too, I think. You have to remember that he had just come out of a 20-year marriage, so he was still tasting absolute freedom when I came along."

As per the Economic Times, the couple announced their divorce in November 2022 after 11 years of marriage. The reason behind their separation is unclear.

