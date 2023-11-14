A senior project manager, Amaury Letort, at Punchcut, a UI/UX design company based in San Francisco, California, is being slammed online for their allegedly outrageous anti-semitic remarks.

The incident came to light on Monday, November 13, 2023, when X user @StopAntisemites shared a screenshot of Letort's private message.

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to strong anti-Semitic language. Reader discretion is advised.

While the original message was in French, @StopAntisemites shared a rough translation of Amaury Letort's words:

"I hope your ancestors died in ovens and it will be the same for you and your family soon during a 2nd Shoah (fingers crossed). When that happens, I'm going to sh*t on Israeli flags while dancing."

The post urged followers to contact Punchcut, and "voice concern about the dangerous antisemite." An email address, [email protected], was also shared with the message.

More about Amaury Letort's background as antisemitic remarks spark uproar online

As the story spiraled, netizens were quick to find Amaury Letort's online profile. While the senior designer deactivated his profiles on social media screenshots of the same were shared under @StopAntisemites's post.

According to his now-deleted LinkedIn, Letort is a Creative Digital Marketing and Communications expert with eight years of professional experience in the field. He graduated from d' INSEEC U or Institut des Hautes Études Economiques et Commerciales with a business degree.

As news of Amaury Letort's crass remarks spread, internet users were quick to harshly criticize the hate speech, with many asking for Punchcut to take stern action against the employee.

Additionally, X user bm, @BCyclingM shared a post addressing Punchcut, stating that Amaury Letort "engaged in the dissemination of profoundly offensive and hardcore violent threats and antisemitic content." It stated that they would pursue and track Letort's whereabouts till he was brought to justice.

User bm also threatened the company that it was "prepared" to notify all its customers and added that they would be "initiating a public discussion on their corporate page" so that the professional community is aware of Letort's behavior.

Following the outrage online, Punchcut shared an X post condemning the "hate speech," adding that they were aware of the "abhorrent comments" by their employee and that the incident was under investigation.

The company added that they would take appropriate action depending on the outcome of investigation.

Amaury Letort is not the only person to be slammed online for their hate speech

On October 22, Sarah Chowdhury a legal counsel with the Illinois Comptroller's office, was fired after screenshots of her similar antisemitic remarks on Instagram direct messages came to light.

The screenshots show Chowdhury calling user Big Law Boiz, "a Jew with Israeli family," a "vermin" and a "f*cking Jew" who should have been "killed decades ago." At one point in the exchange, she stated that "Hitler should have eradicated all of you."

Chowdhury was soon fired from her position and the ex-legal counsel also publically apologized.