What do angel numbers 1111, 222, and 2222 mean?

You've probably seen angel numbers everywhere. Every time you look up at the clock, you notice the time is either 2:22, or perhaps your coffee bill always ends up being $11:11. While some say that this could be a coincidence, others think that there's something bigger at play.

Some numbers are seen in repetition and in reoccurrence (image via Helin)

What is an Angel number?

When you see similar number patterns on a daily basis, some people claim that they are signs that an angel is trying to pass a message along to you.

The idea stems from Pythagoras, the father of numbers. Not only was he a revolutionary mathematician, but he also believed that numbers had mystical properties, and so the study of numbers, also known as numerology, was born.

Pythagoras, the father of numbers (image via Getty Images)

It is said that numerology can reveal much of what you need to know about your life, including your personality type, what steps to take next to achieve your goal, etc. Angel numbers are a subset of numerology that describes the assignment of meaning to the same or similar numbers that are repeated.

What does 1111 mean?

Each series of numbers could mean different things. If you see 1111 repeatedly, it connotes singularity. According to professional numerologist Aliza Kelly, 1111 is a symbol of your own personhood or identity. Kelly says that it could mean a good thing. She says:

"Seeing ones often signifies new beginnings or a nod from the universe that you're on the right path."

According to traditional Jewish traditions of following the Kabbalah, 1111 is believed to be a divine sign because the Hebrew name for God Yahweh, when written, looks like a series of ones. So numerologists believe that if you continue to see ones, trust your decisions and keep going, things will fall in place.

What does 222 or 2222 mean?

Two is considered the most feminine of all the numbers, whose vibrations match those of joy, balance, and peace. It relates to the desire for all things good, like love, health, harmony, and happiness, and those who see this number are often considered creative and tolerant.

The number 222 or 2222 is apparently the angel's way of telling you to think positively. If you are stuck in a negative thought process, the numbers are meant to nudge you into changing your perspective. It is also a warning to use your intuition against people who might be problematic or cause unnecessary drama.

The angel number asks you to be wary of people you feel exhausted around. Those who are consistently in need of validation and attention are drawn to those who have the calm and soothing energy of those who are at the same frequency as that of 2.

Different numbers and their meanings (image via Getty Images/Matraco)

This also means that you are more susceptible and open to different energies. So if you are going through a difficult time, your angel is reminding you to stay positive but take active actions against the things causing you distress.

Naturally, other repetitive numbers mean different things - 333 is a sign of creativity and ambition, while 444 is a sign of stabilization. 666 need not be something to be afraid of but holds supportive and nurturing energy.

How much truth is there in these numbers is left to debate, but numerologists and manifestation gurus swear by angel numbers.

