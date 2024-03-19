What is the beef between Elon musk and Don Lemon? All you need to know as the former anchor gets compared to “Veruca Salt”

Elon Musk abruptly ended The Don Lemon Show on X after the former CNN anchor interviewed the entrepreneur for the show's premiere. On Wednesday, March 13, 2024, Lemon declared on the social media platform that Musk had canceled his next show. The reason given was that the X owner didn't agree with the questions Lemon posed to him during the interview.

He also said that he will be releasing his interview with the CEO of Tesla on Monday, March 18, on YouTube.

However, Elon Musk simply stated in a post on X that he chose not to form a business alliance with the show after giving it considerable thought. Musk further intensified his verbal sparring with Don Lemon. On Friday night, the former posted on X:

“Don “Veruca Salt”.”

He compared Lemon to the character in the beloved Roald Dahl novel Charlie and the Chocolate Factory. The character is presented as an immature and spoiled young girl.

Elon Musk compares Don Lemon with “Veruca Salt” from

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory

On X, Elon Musk attacked Don Lemon, drawing comparisons between the former CNN anchor and Veruca Salt from Charlie and the Chocolate Factory. Musk was allegedly irritated by the questions Don Lemon asked him during their interview, which was conducted earlier in March.

Lemon asserted in a video shared on X that Musk was "unhappy" with him for his content. Lemon said:

“Throughout our conversation, I kept reiterating to him that although it was tense at times, I thought it was good for people to see and hear our exchange and that they would learn from our conversation.”

He further added:

“But apparently free speech absolutism doesn’t apply when it comes to questions about him from people like me.”

Musk, on the other hand, posted a message on his blog stating that Don Lemon's program is free to broadcast its content on X without any restrictions. He further replied that Lemon's strategy was essentially simply "CNN, but on social media," and that it's not a good idea. Later, Musk compared Lemon to Veruca Salt.

Veruca Salt is one of the characters from Charlie and the Chocolate Factory. She is the third kid to meet her endgame in the factory and the second Golden Ticket winner, despite the fact that she doesn't really locate it herself. In both the book and the movie, Veruca is portrayed as a conceited and cunning young girl.

The tweet comes just hours after The Post claimed that, in exchange for the opportunity to host a talk show on the platform, Lemon had made outrageous demands of Musk.

Among other things, he reportedly requested an equity share in the social media company and an advance payment of $5 million on top of his $8 million salary. In addition, Lemon allegedly demanded a complimentary Tesla Cybertruck, a private aircraft to Las Vegas furnished with a suite for him and his fiancée, and that the business cover their day's worth of alcohol consumption and massages.

Neither Elon Musk nor Don Lemon said anything further regarding the entire incident.