What did Bethany Wilson do? Tennessee woman charged over armed carjacking

24-year-old Bethany Wilson was arrested on Thursday after she allegedly went on an auto theft spree. The Tennessee woman also reportedly used her 5-year-old child as a shield after opening fire on the victim.

Police arrested her from a motel called the Days Inn shortly before 11 pm local time on December 22, 2022. Bethany Wilson is supposedly charged with aggravated robbery. The 24-year-old mother ended up in a crash on an interstate after allegedly stealing three cars in a few hours.

Law enforcement officials also discovered that her child was with her when she carjacked a man at gunpoint.

According to police reports, Bethany Wilson is being held at the Montgomery County Jail, and a bond of $20,000 is issued in her name.

Mugshot of Wilson, (Image via Montgomery County Sheriff's Office)

Tennessee mother Bethany Wilson has been arrested after an hours-long auto theft spree

Bethany Wilson, of Goodlettsville, allegedly stole at least three vehicles in a few hours before she was arrested from an inn on Thursday night. The same has been confirmed by the Clarksville Police Department.

Wilson’s theft spree began on December 22, 2022 with her allegedly taking a Nissan Juke to a gas station in Minit Mart, located in the 2600 block of Trenton Road near Needmore Road.

The car belonged to a 51-year-old woman who was pumping gas at the time. The 24-year-old carjacker reportedly approached the woman at around 4.42 pm local time, pointing a gun at her and then driving the Nissan off.

About half an hour after the incident, cops received a call about hearing gunshots at an intersection near the area of Warfield and Ted Crozier Sr. Boulevards. The area was almost 2-1/2 miles away from the gas station where she carjacked the woman.

They discovered that Bethany Wilson had carjacked a man at gunpoint. She allegedly took his Mercedes Benz and also fired a shot at the male victim.

Law enforcement officials found both the Nissan Juke and the Mercedes Benz while they received reports of another stolen vehicle in a nearby county. Authorities connected the Tennessee woman to the theft, which involved stealing a silver Ford F-150 pickup truck.

According to Clarksville Now, she allegedly crashed the truck on Interstate 24. Police have not confirmed whether anybody was injured in the car crash.

Police found Bethany’s child in an unharmed state in the motel

Bethany Wilson reportedly fled the scene of the crash and checked herself into an inn named the Days Inn. At around 11 pm local time, police located Wilson and arrested her from the motel. They also found her unharmed 5-year-old child.

Police still do not know why Bethany Wilson decided to go on an auto theft spree in the first place. As mentioned before, she has been charged with aggravated robbery and carjacking.

As reported by Clarksville Now, crime rates in Clarksville have decreased in the past four years. The information has been confirmed by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

The case is currently under investigation. Wilson has been held in prison for now and charged with carjacking and aggravated robbery.

