What did Bill Burr say about Howie Mandel? Comedian seemingly displeased over Billy Corgan ambush during interview

Comedian and actor Bill Burr appeared on The Rich Eisen Show on January 27, 2025, to promote his upcoming Hulu special. In the show, Eisen mentioned Burr's recent appearance on Howie Mandel's podcast, Howie Mandel Does Stuff, and asked how he felt when the host also invited Billy Corgan.

In response, Burr called Howie Mandel a "Hollywood wh*re" for inviting Corgan, who is allegedly the comedian's half-brother. He said on The Rich Eisen Show:

"Howie did what he did because he is a Hollywood wh*re and he doesn’t care what happens."

Mandel invited Corgan on his podcast, released on January 21, 2025, to discuss whether Bill Burr and Corgan are half-siblings or not. The alleged rumor came from Corgan's stepmother, who once told him:

"I think it might be one of your father’s illegitimate children. Bill Burr might be one of the children that your father sired in his days of being a traveling musician."

On January 21's Bill Burr episode of Howie Mandel Does Stuff, Mandel invited Billy Corgan to surprise the comedian. However, Burr was seemingly upset to see his alleged half-brother. He asked the singer why he revealed the story last year, mentioning the amount of emails he received after the podcast aired.

Burr told Billy Corgan that he was happy to see him, but he wished he wouldn't tell these stories to people.

"Listen, you’ve done well for yourself, I’m happy for you, but I just would prefer if you just kinda didn’t go around telling these f*cking stories. Like, why did you feel the need to do that?" Burr said.

Expand Tweet

Billy Corgan shared that when he told Howie Mandel about his stepmother's private revelation, the host insisted he disclose the story on his podcast. Burr then bashed Mandel for orchestrating their simultaneous appearance for ratings.

"What was supposed to happen? Are we going to go play catch? We’re both in our 50s," he asked.

Further into the podcast, Burr also talked about his father, Robert Edmund Burr, who is a dentist. He was seemingly upset because his father named the two so similarly.

"He was a piece of sh*t. He had two kids this close together, and he gave them the same f*cking name? He thinks it’s different because he’s Billy and I’m Bill. That’s how he told the difference," Burr said.

What did Bill Burr say about the 'family reunion' on The Rich Eisen Show?

Bill Burr's upcoming comedy special is set to be released on Hulu (Image via Getty)

Bill Burr went on The Rich Eisen Show on January 27, 2025, to promote his upcoming comedy special on Hulu, Bill Burr: Drop Dead Years. The two discussed about the NFL, the Broadway revival of Glengarry Glen Ross, and Howie Mandel's podcast.

The comedian said it was the first time he met Billy Corgan, and he did not like how Mandel secretly planned the whole thing. He said:

"Billy’s fine. That’s the first time I ever met him and it was fine or whatever, but I did not appreciate what Howie did. Not at all."

Burr told Eisen although he did not approve of Mandel's actions, he clarified he couldn't hate him as he was a "strange man."

"How do you hate a germaphobe? He’s like, not threatening. He just walks with his arms in so he doesn’t rub against curtains that he owns… He’s a strange man," Burr told Eisen.

Burr's upcoming comedy special, Bill Burr: Drop Dead Years, will release on March 14, 2025, on Hulu.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback