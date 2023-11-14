What did Billie Eilish say about women? Singer opens up about womanhood in Variety cover story 

Billie Eilish gave an exclusive interview to Variety on November 13, 2023. During the interview, she opened up to the magazine regarding her feelings on being a woman and womanhood, stating:

"Being a woman is just such a war, forever. Especially being a young woman in the public eye. It’s really unfair... I’ve never really felt like I could relate to girls very well. I love them so much. I love them as people. I’m attracted to them as people. I’m attracted to them for real."

The singer continued:

"I have deep connections with women in my life, the friends in my life, the family in my life. I’m physically attracted to them. But I’m also so intimidated by them and their beauty and their presence."

More on Billie Eilish's statement to Variety

The singer continued in the statement, explaining how she had been uncomfortable with the intense scrutiny on her clothing and body that she faced after her initial successes, stating:

"I wasn’t trying to have people not sexualize me, “But I didn’t want people to have access to my body, even visually. I wasn’t strong enough and secure enough to show it. If I had shown it at that time, I would have been completely devastated if people had said anything."

The singer continued:

"Maybe my not really caring about being sexualized is because I’ve never felt desired or desirable. “I’ve never felt like a woman, to be honest with you. I’ve never felt desirable. I’ve never felt feminine. I have to convince myself that I’m, like, a pretty girl. I identify as ‘she/her’ and things like that, but I’ve never really felt like a girl."

The singer ended her interview with Variety by emphasizing the importance of personal defense items for women, showcasing her car keychain attached to pepper spray.

More about Billie Eilish and her music career

Billie Eilish was born on December 18, 2001, and began playing music and writing songs from an early age. The singer released her debut studio album, When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?, on March 29, 2019. The multi-platinum-certified album was a breakthrough success, peaking as a chart-topper on all major album charts.

The album also won a number of awards, including the Album of the Year, Best Pop Vocal Album and Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical awards at the 2020 Grammy Awards, as well as International Album of the Year at the 2020 Juno Awards.

Billie Eilish subsequently performed the eponymously titled theme song of the James Bond Film, No Time to Die. The platinum-certified single peaked as a chart-topper on the UK singles chart.

Billie Eilish released her second and latest studio album, Happier Than Ever, on July 30, 2021. The multi-platinum certified album peaked as a chart-topper on all major album charts.