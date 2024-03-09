What are Blue Dragons? Texas Beaches warning issued as rare creatures wash ashore 

Galveston, Texas, officials have issued a warning of Blue Dragons washing on shore to beachgoers. The tiny venomous creatures can cause intense pain and can land on a trip to the hospital if stung. Medical practitioners have shared safety measures one must follow if one gets injured by small animals.

According to Click 2 Houston, the Blue Dragon sea slug is originally called a Blue Glaucus. It is reportedly a nudibranch that sails on the surface of the ocean. They are reportedly an inch long and feed on the Portuguese Man of War animal.

According to the National History Museum, the sea slug is part of “shell-less marine molluscs,” which means that their breathing organ is located on the outside of their soft body.

Expand Tweet

According to Inside Edition, a marine biology student was stung by blue dragons this week in Australia. While issuing a warning to those headed to Texas beaches for spring break, Julian Obayd, a marine expert, told the news outlet:

“It is the most painful thing you can imagine. It feels like the knives sticking into you.”

What are the symptoms one can experience if stung by a Blue Dragon?

According to Inside Edition, one can experience excruciating pain that can last up to an hour if bitten by a Blue Dragon. Side effects can also include nausea and vomiting.

One should pour vinegar or warm water immediately if they have gotten stung. Getting into the ocean again or rubbing sand on the place stung should reportedly be avoided at all costs.

Experts have also recommended that beachgoers educate their children about Blue Dragons before going to the beach and not to touch anything that looks unfamiliar.

Jace Tunnell, a marine biologist from Harte Research Institute, also said:

“If people are on the beach during spring break these next couple of weeks and they happen to see one of these washing up, do not touch it. Take photos, admire it from a distance, but do not touch.”

Kevin Johnson, a Tarleton State University professor, shared that the sea creatures are often in the middle of the ocean, however, they can come closer to the coast if it is windy for many days.

Another concern for Texas beachgoers at the moment should reportedly be the dangerous rip currents. Speaking about the same, Johnson also said, “Keep your eyes open. But don’t be afraid of the ocean, and have a great time.” Ocean Rescue has recommended beach patrons always swim near lifeguards and beware of concerning currents.