What did Brianna Lace Workman do? Charges against homeless woman sentenced to 10 years in psychiatric facility

A 33-year-old woman identified as Brianna Lace Workman has been found guilty except for insanity after pushing a 3-year-old girl onto train tracks at the Gateway Transit Center in Northeast Portland, Oregon, on December 28, 2022.

Workman, listed as homeless at the time of the incident, has been convicted of multiple charges, including attempted assault in the first degree, assault in the third degree, interfering with public transportation, disorderly conduct in the second degree, and recklessly endangering another person.

Workman who has been homeless for more than 11 years has been living on the streets. Multnomah County Circuit Court Judge Nan Waller has ordered her placement under the jurisdiction of the Psychiatric Security Review Board (PSRB) for care, custody, and treatment, with a maximum sentence of 10 years. Workman will be transported to the Oregon State Hospital under the PSRB's authority.

The shocking incident took place at the Gateway Transit Center MAX platform, where TriMet video surveillance captured Workman getting up from a bench and pushing the young girl, named Zoe Rodriguez, onto the train tracks as she was standing with her mother, Catalina, waiting for a train.

The child landed face-first on the metal rail and rocks but was swiftly rescued by bystanders. Despite the horrifying nature of the incident, Zoe survived with only a small red mark on her forehead and a severe headache, as detailed in a news release.

During the trial, Multnomah County Deputy District Attorneys Sean Hughey and Julian Samuels presented evidence, including the TriMet video surveillance footage, which played a crucial role in establishing Workman's guilt. The prosecution emphasized the severity of the charges, which included assaulting a minor, interfering with public transportation, and endangering the child's life.

The Multnomah County District Attorney's Office extended its gratitude to the MCSO Transit Deputies who worked on the case, ensuring that justice was served. Despite being initially found mentally fit for trial in November, Circuit Judge Nan Waller ultimately ruled that Brianna Lace Workman's mental health condition rendered her unable to comprehend the gravity of her actions.

After the short trial, prosecutor Julian Samuels said,

"This is a case that’s really frightening, I think, for the community. The resolution shows that people are being held accountable for their actions, but also getting the care that they need."

It is also worth mentioning that Brianna Lace Workman will be eligible for conditional release or discharge if it becomes clear that she is no longer a danger.