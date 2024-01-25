What did Bryn Spejcher do? Charges explored as California woman gets probation over fatal cannabis-induced stabbing

32-year-old Bryn Spejcher has been found guilty of stabbing her new lover to death. During the 2018 fatal attack, Spejcher was reportedly in a cannabis-induced psychosis state. The victim, identified as Chad O'Melia, had been dating Bryn only for a few weeks. After the conviction, on January 23, 2024, Spejcher was sentenced to two years probation.

According to the judge, since Bryn Spejcher wasn't in control of her actions during the attack, jail time could be avoided. Prosecutors stated that Spejcher stabbed Chad over 100 times after the couple smoked marijuana together. She not only killed Chad but also injured her dog and herself in the process.

California woman Bryn Spejcher is sentenced to probation for the fatal stabbing of her boyfriend in 2018

On Memorial Day, 2018, authorities responded to Chad O'Melia's apartment at Thousand Oaks in the Conejo Valley. Upon arrival, the police discovered a gruesome and bloody scene.

The 32-year-old woman was found in a pool of blood holding a knife and hurting herself. They further found out that the victim was dead, and her dog had sustained serious injuries too. The police had to use a taser to disarm Bryn and apprehend her.

More than five years have passed since the incident, and just last month, Bryn Spejcher was convicted for killing her then-boyfriend after smoking marijuana together. On Tuesday, January 23, 2024, her sentencing hearing took place where she received a punishment of two years probation and 100 hours of community service.

Several news agencies like the Ventura County Star, the Los Angeles Times, and KTLA reported from the courthouse that in December, Bryn was found guilty of involuntary manslaughter. She was initially charged with second-degree murder. CBS News reported that last month, the Ventura County District Attorney's Office issued a statement, where they said:

"Spejcher had an adverse reaction to the marijuana and suffered from what experts call Cannabis-Induced Psychotic Disorder. During that psychotic episode, Spejcher stabbed Mr. O'Melia multiple times killing him."

Expand Tweet

The victim's family expressed relief after the sentencing

The Ventura County Star reported that while the victim's family was relieved that the perpetrator was found guilty, the judgment might "set a dangerous precedent." Sean O'Melia, Chad's father, said:

"He just gave everyone in the state of California who smokes marijuana a license to kill someone."

CBS News reported that before the ruling on Tuesday, several friends and family members of the victim marched in front of the county government center holding signs. One of the signs read:

"108 Stab Wounds Is A Serious Crime."

Another sign read:

"Judge Worley, Do The Right Thing."

The victim's lawyer, Bob Schwartz, stated that he was satisfied with the ruling given by Ventura County Superior Court Judge David Worley. The judge spoke about the sentence and said:

"From that point forward, she had no control over her actions."

Expand Tweet

While looking into Bryn Spejcher's background, it was claimed that she didn't try marijuana until she was in her mid-twenties. The same was reportedly confirmed by her former boyfriend, Kevin Rasmussen. He further described the convicted woman as a "very carefree, charismatic, and nice person."

Bid farewell to a fan favorite show right here