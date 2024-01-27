What did Carl Ellitts do? Alleged robber facing life sentence over murder and rape charges 

Carl Ellitts is set to face a life sentence for the murder of 48-year-old Roy Deeley-Price, whom he viciously attacked and left to die in the street. Ellitts admitted to the crime during his appearance at Wolverhampton Crown Court.

Carl Ellitts, 26, viciously attacked and left Roy Deeley-Price to die in the street. Deeley-Price was found seriously injured on Tettenhall Road on May 29 of last year, and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to Yahoo! News, Carl Ellitts, who was also found guilty of raping two women in separate attacks, is slated to be sentenced on February 5.

Carl Ellitts, not only admitted to the murder but also confessed to three additional robberies and an assault with the intention to rob. Following a trial that concluded on Thursday, January 25, 2024, Ellitts was found guilty of raping two women. His sentencing is scheduled for February 12.

Four-Day Spree of Violence: The Disturbing Crimes and Capture of Carl Ellitts

Carl Ellitts, who is scheduled to be sentenced next month is linked to a four-day spree of offenses. According to Yahoo! News, in a statement issued on Friday, January 26, authorities reported that CCTV footage captured Carl Ellitts approaching Mr. Deeley-Price as he used an ATM at a petrol station on Tettenhall Road to withdraw cash, just before 10 pm on May 28.

The recorded footage depicted the two men grappling, with Carl Ellitts subsequently tripping Mr. Deeley-Price. Ellitts proceeded to hold him by the throat and then brutally stamped on the victim's head and face up to six times. Following the assault, Ellitts walked away briefly, only to return less than a minute later.

He then dragged Mr. Deeley-Price's body into a nearby bush before subjecting him to another vicious attack. According to IAMBHAM, a post-mortem examination disclosed that Mr. Deeley-Price had sustained numerous blunt force injuries to his face and head.

As a result of CCTV investigations prompted by Deeley-Price's murder, detectives successfully identified and reconstructed a series of offenses targeting vulnerable individuals. These crimes were carried out by Ellitts during a violent four-day rampage that ultimately culminated in the murder.

According to AOL, in the early hours of May 26, Carl Ellitts committed a s*xual assault on a woman who had approached him in St Peter's Square. Later that same day, he encountered a man and demanded his bank card and PIN, and after being taken to a bank in Wednesfield, the man handed over the money.

On the same evening, Ellitts s*xually assaulted a second woman who approached him, expressing concern about his apparent homelessness.

On May 27, he carried out another robbery by forcefully grabbing a victim's bag and dragging him along the floor.

The following day, Ellitts approached a man who had just withdrawn money from a cashpoint in St Martin's Square, threatening him with a bladed weapon. Fortunately, the victim managed to push him away.

In the afternoon, Ellitts targeted another victim on Tettenhall Road, kicking him to the ground and placing a broken glass to his face. He then took the victim’s Nike trainers. Ellitts was apprehended on May 30, thanks to an appeal and assistance from the community.

As per The Independent, Inspector Damian Forrest, the Detective said:

“Ellitts is an extremely violent bully who carried out a number of robberies and two r*pes all targeted against vulnerable people in Wolverhampton before he attacked Mr Deeley-Price leaving him to die in the street."

He added:

“Although this will never bring Roy back and it will not heal the family’s sense of loss, I hope securing convictions on all counts with sentencing to come will be justice. I would also like to commend the bravery of the two women who Ellitts r*ped. They courageously came to court during the trial and gave evidence, securing convictions for all his cowardly crimes."

Finally, the speaker expressed gratitude to the communities of Wolverhampton for providing the investigation with information and assistance that facilitated the conviction of Ellitts for his crimes.

Following a manhunt, the police arrested Carl Ellitts on May 30, prompted by an appeal to the local community. Information regarding his whereabouts was provided, leading to his apprehension. During questioning by officers, Ellitts opted to remain silent and did not provide any comments.

