What did Christopher Maldonado do? Suspect arrested in connection to Texas mom Angela Mitchell's death

Christopher Lee Maldonado, a former deputy and jailer with the Galveston County Sheriff’s Department, was arrested on Friday for the murder of Angela Mitchell.

Mitchell was reported to have last been seen with Maldonado prior to her disappearance, according to a missing persons flyer made by her family and friends.

ABC reported that on May 11, 2022, Mitchell's body was recovered by authorities from the trunk of her car. Neighbors told officers that the car had been in the same spot for days and was emitting a foul odor.

At 1 pm on Friday, Texas City Police and U.S. Marshals apprehended Christopher Maldonado. Authorities told the media that Maldonado had been fired from his job as a jailer after being charged with assault by the Texas County Police Department in 2019.

Where is Christopher Lee Maldonado now?

While authorities have not revealed further information about the case, Christopher Maldonado is currently under police custody at the Galveston County Jail. His bond was set at $200,000.

Authorities apprehended him at a traffic stop on Friday and charged him with tampering physical evidence with intent to impair a human corpse. He is also facing an unrelated assault charge.

According to People News, despite being a former officer of the law, Maldonado reportedly had a history of violence.

Responses from the family

Angela Mitchell was first reported missing by her mother on May 6, 2022.

In an interview with KHOU, her mother, Georgia, criticized the authorities for not looking into the case earlier.

She said:

“Police didn't do any kind of investigation when the car was found."

Neighbors began reporting a strange smell from the victim's vehicle, but according to Georgia Mitchell, this was still not enough for them to investigate in the beginning. She said:

“I met police officers at her vehicle here in Texas City after filing a missing person report and I begged them, I begged them to please search my daughter’s car. Please investigate this. I begged. I begged the police officers, and they just dismissed me.”

Angela Mitchell was the mother of four young children, a 9-year-old girl, a 7-year-old boy, a 3-year-old girl, and a 7-month-old son. Georgia told reporters that the children are still too young to comprehend their mother's death.

