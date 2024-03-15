What did Chynna Phillips post? Billy Baldwin's wife shares seemingly cryptic message amid Sharon Stone allegations

Well-known singer Chynna Phillips' husband William "Billy" Baldwin's name emerged in the accusations of Sharon Stone, and it has created headlines. Sharon reportedly claimed that producer Robert Evans advised her to sleep with him, as per the Independent.

While the accusations emerged, Chynna shared an image with a quote by Tim Keller on her latest Instagram post with a caption stating, "Perspective."

The quote reads,

"If you were a hundred times worse than you are, your sins would be no match for his mercy."

The post's comments section was flooded with multiple responses, with some praising the words she shared and others targeting Billy Baldwin. However, whether the post was linked to her husband's recent controversy remains unknown.

Billy Baldwin expressed his frustration towards the charges of Sharon Stone

Sharon Stone and Billy Baldwin shared the screen in the thriller Silver, released in 1993. However, during her latest appearance on Louis Theroux Podcast, Stone disclosed that producer Robert Evans once told her to sleep with Baldwin so they could work on their on-screen chemistry.

Billy posted a tweet with a photo on March 12, 2024, writing that he cannot understand why Sharon Stone continues to speak about him after so many years. He said that he knows a lot of things about Stone but has decided to remain silent and added,

"The story of the meeting I had with Bob Evans imploring him allow me to choreograph in the final sex scene in the photo below so I wouldn't have to kiss Sharon is absolute legend."

Sharon mentioned the incident in her book The Beauty of Living Twice but did not name anyone. Stone claimed in the podcast that Evans frequently approached her, telling her that sleeping with Billy Baldwin would contribute to bringing a better performance out of him. She further stated,

"And we needed Billy to get better in the movie, because that was the problem. If I could sleep with Billy, then we would have chemistry on-screen, and if I would just have sex with him then that would save the movie."

Sharon Stone has previously addressed the incident in her memoir

Sharon Stone told in the Louis Theroux Podcast that she suggested other actors who could have played Billy Baldwin's role but Robert Evans refused to cast anyone else. Stone wrote in her memoir that she would have preferred a co-star who could remember his dialogues and she could avoid the explicit scene.

Sharon recalled another instance of working in another film titled Basic Instinct, featuring Michael Douglas as one of the leads. She told in the podcast,

"Michael would come to work and just know how to hit those marks and do that line, and rehearse and show up. Now all of sudden I'm in the 'I have to fuck people' business."

In his tweet, Baldwin questioned whether Stone told her close friend and TV star, Janice Dickinson, about her experience. However, Dickinson told Daily Mail that Stone had never told her about the incident and was clueless about why Baldwin had mentioned the same thing in the tweet.

Released on May 21, 1993, Silver emerged as a box office success, with more than $100 million in collections, even though most of the reactions were negative.