What did Cliff Mitchell do? Met police officer accused of 13 counts of rape, tying up victim and threatening to "slit" her throat

Disclaimer: This article may be triggering to some readers. Discretion is advised.

Cliff Mitchell, a former Metropolitan police officer, was charged with 13 counts of rape against two victims in the Croydon Crown Court on Monday, February 5.

According to the Daily Mail, Cliff Mitchell's investigation began in September 2023, when one of his alleged victims was seen trying to escape from his car with her wrists bound with cable ties.

The victim was found by Mitchell’s colleagues and fellow police officers, who were later summoned into the investigation, leading to a series of allegations against the police officer.

Expand Tweet

Cliff Mitchell, who no longer serves in the police force, faced 13 counts of forced intercourse charges, 6 of which related to one woman, on Monday, February 5. Three of these counts claim that the victim may have been similarly assaulted on at least 30 other occasions.

Mitchell has denied all the charges in the court, claiming they have been fabricated.

Cliff Mitchell allegedly said to one of his victims, "You’ve met the devil"

Cliff Mitchell (Image via X/@6_gorillion_)

Cliff Mitchell, 24, hails from Wandsworth, south-west London, has been accused of assault charges in an ongoing investigation in the Croydon Crown Court.

According to the Daily Mail, all of these alleged offenses took place between January 2014 and September 2023 against two victims. Mitchell was serving as a Met police officer in that period.

The first 6 of the 13 forced intercourse charges took place between January 2014 and April 2017, one of which allegedly took place when the victim was aged 12.

The other seven charges, which relate to the victim who was seen escaping from Mitchell’s car in September last year, took place between April 2020 and September 2023.

Prosecutor Catherin Farrelly told the court on Monday that Mitchell had allegedly warned the woman in the car that he would stab her if she tried to run away.

“I don’t care about my life any more, you’ve met the devil.”

When the victim shared how she felt sick, Mitchell allegedly told her,

“If you throw up in the car, I’m gonna slit your belly for every second you throw up.”

The victim ultimately got out of the car to throw up and took the chance to run away, shared Farrelly. She was seen by several motorists looking “distraught and scared,” screaming,

“He held up a knife to me, I’m so scared.”

She was then helped by a driver, who saw the cable ties around her wrist and allowed her to hide in his car. Ms Farrelly noted the driver describing the cable ties that tied the victim’s hands, saying,

“They were so tight that the surrounding skin had turned very red, and they looked as though they were digging in.”

Talking about both the alleged victims of the former police officer, Ms Farrelly shared,

“Despite their clearest protestations, he forced his s*xual will upon them both, time and time again.”

As the investigation continues, whether or not Cliff Mitchell will be convicted with the charges pressed against him remains to be seen.