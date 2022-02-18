What is Coca-Cola Starlight? Where to buy, flavor, release date, and more

On February 17, 2022, global beverage company Coca-Cola launched a new drink called "Starlight." It is a limited time-period soda with the original Coke flavor and what the giant calls "a dash of the unexpected."

Sporting a reddish hue, the soda is available in both original and zero sugar versions. The brand has said it is "inspired by space," having a unique taste and a cooling sensation that evokes the feeling of being on a cold journey in space:

"It aims to bring space to life through a simple sip, capturing some of the mystery and essence of what we love about what lies beyond our atmosphere."

Where to buy Coca-Cola Starlight, flavor, and release date

The company's new product Starlight will be available in stores across the U.S. starting February 21, 2022. The product will be available in individual 20-ounce bottles as well as 10-packs of 7.5-ounce mini cans.

Media outlet People Magazine revealed that the flavor of the beverage is certainly different, tasting like the signature cola but sweeter and bolder.

For the drink's launch, the company has teamed up with My Head & My Heart singer Ava Max.

Customers can scan the can or bottle for an augmented reality private concert experience at www.cocacola.com/creations, with a holographic Max performing her three biggest hits, Kings & Queens, Sweet But Psycho and Every Time I Cry, all while surrounded by red liquid, gradient lighting, and using the anti-gravity, translucent space station.

It is the first product developed under Coca-Cola Creations, which the company describes as a platform for global innovation that will enable them to transform its brand into "new expressions, driven by collaboration, creativity, and cultural connections."

Coca-Cola adopted a new marketing strategy for its products

DoctorJohn 💉💉💉 @DoctorJohn_MD These just showed up in my hospital caf -- they taste like cake! @CocaCola I hope you keep these Starlight sodas around These just showed up in my hospital caf -- they taste like cake! @CocaCola I hope you keep these Starlight sodas around https://t.co/e3XUA3tEW7

The beverage giant launched its "Real Magic" brand platform last year as part of an effort to reach a wider audience by focusing on gaming and music, among other things. The platform includes Coca-Cola Creations.

Oana Vlad, senior director of global brand strategy at the company, said in a statement on February 17:

"When we launched 'Real Magic,' we wanted to connect with and celebrate the experiences that bring joy to young people today, and that has taken us to an exciting new territory."

Since interest in soft drinks has been declining for years, reaching young consumers is vital for the beverage company. Introducing new campaigns and mysterious products could help lure in new customers.

