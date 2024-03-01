What is Diana Shaffer charged with? Georgia mom arrested after viral video showed young son in trunk of moving car 

In a concerning incident captured in a viral video, a 12-year-old boy was seen seated in the trunk of a moving car, prompting swift action from Georgia authorities. The Gwinnett County Police Department received a tip about the video, where the boy was observed in the open trunk of a gray Dodge while the vehicle was in motion. However, the footage referenced "Gwinnett County," and the exact location and time of the incident remain unclear, given the out-of-state license plate on the car.

Georgia mother was arrested for reckless conduct after her son was seen in the car trunk

Diana Denise Shaffer, a 36-year-old lady from Duluth who lives in Georgia, also faces the charges of reckless conduct and a seat belt violation after the incident.

The video, reposted on social media, was made known to enforcement on Sunday by a concerned citizen. According to the investigation by the police, the mother in the video was revealed to be Shaffer, and she was then charged, as reported by The New York Post.

The footage shows the 12-year-old boy seated alongside a large object in the trunk. Addressing the incident on Facebook, the Gwinnett County Police Department noted,

"The video referenced ‘Gwinnett County, but it was unclear exactly where it was filmed or when the incident occurred."

Using street cameras, a detective tracked a car in Duluth near Pleasant Hill Road and Shackleford Road, Georgia, on Sunday, revealing a boy seated in the trunk. The registered owner, Diana Denise Shaffer, was found and met with the detective on Tuesday.

On Monday, February 26, a detective from the Special Victims Unit was responsible for looking into the incident. Using FLOCK, they identified the exact vehicle near Pleasant Hill Road and Shackleford Road in unincorporated Duluth on February 25. In the pictures, the child was visible in the vehicle's trunk.

Shaffer explained she had purchased a baby bassinet online that didn't fit in her trunk with the hatch closed. To address this, she had her son hold the bassinet in place with the hatch open while she drove. Fortunately, they arrived home safely, and the boy was unharmed, as reported by Law & Crime.

Expand Tweet

Sgt. Michele Pihera commented on the situation, stating, “In light of everything that happened, including her arrest, she now knows that all persons under 18 need to be properly restrained in the vehicle.”

According to a report by WANF-TV, Shaffer was arrested for reckless conduct, received a citation for a seat belt violation, and was taken to jail. She was taken to Gwinnett County Jail in Georgia on February 27 at 6:38 PM. Her son was temporarily placed with a family member until she posted bail on Wednesday morning.