What did Diego Dellarovere do? Italian graphic designer found guilty in South London Airbnb host attack

An Airbnb guest who reportedly coerced his host into engaging in a s*xual act, has been convicted of r*pe. Diego Dellarovere, a graphic designer from Italy, allegedly assaulted the woman at her residence in Croydon, South London, on May 7, 2021, as she greeted him as her inaugural Airbnb guest.

According to WION, the woman reported to the police that Dellarovere s*xually assaulted her after he suggested a massage. Dellarovere, 43, has refuted the allegations.

The woman confided in her friend about how Dellarovere started texting her, proposing the idea of sharing a bed while assuring her with the statement, "I won't do anything." When they reunited later that day, the friend testified in court that the victim became extremely distressed and visibly upset and began trembling.

According to the Sun, Diego Dellarovere, residing on Holland Road, West Kensington, is scheduled for sentencing at Inner London Crown Court on January 31, 2024.

2021 Airbnb assault: Was it premeditated?

During the court hearing, it was revealed that Diego Dellarovere, aged 43, resided in Kensington, merely 12 miles from the host's home. The alleged incident occurred while Diego and the woman were sharing a glass of wine.

Dellarovere had reportedly extended an offer of a soothing massage to the woman, initiating by massaging her shoulders as they shared a glass of wine at her residence. The Airbnb host observed that he was becoming overly tactile, telling the court the following:

"He's (Diego) Italian and they do that".

In her recorded police interview, presented to the jury, the woman recounted that she explicitly expressed her refusal to be massaged by Dellarovere. She told the Telegraph the following:

"When I was sitting on the couch he was touching my legs and said, 'put on spa music and I can give you a massage."

The Airbnb host struggled to reject his advances, repeatedly stating, 'I don't want this,' as revealed in Croydon Crown Court.

Despite her objections, Dellarovere then proceeded to lower his trousers and underwear, coercing her into engaging in a s*xual act. The woman mentioned that, out of fear for her safety, she concealed her knife block, concerned that he might use it to harm her. Subsequently, she took measures to protect herself by barricading her bedroom along with her pets. But Diego messaged her:

"Seize the moment. Life is beautiful".

Following the incident, she texted him, accusing him of being a "predator," prompting the individual to respond:

"You really need more light in your soul, more freedom. The men are not all about evil."

When she texted the accused asking why he did this to her, Diego replied:

"I'll leave a good review."

Initially considering filing a complaint solely with Airbnb, she was traumatized, expressing concern that "he is likely going to do that to someone again." Instead, she opted to report the incident to the police.

Diego has been charged for guilty of r*ping, s*xually assaulting, and assaulting the host by p*netration. He has been held in custody awaiting sentencing at Inner London Crown Court on January 31, 2024.