What did Donald Trump say at the Ohio rally? Comments explored as former president predicts economic "bloodbath" for the country

On March 16, 2024, Donald Trump was at a rally in Dayton, Ohio campaigning for businessman and Republican Bernie Moreno who is running for the Ohio Senate race.

During his appearance, the former president made several remarks. However, it was his comments on the immigration policy under the Biden administration and outsourcing for the car industry that have gained traction online.

Donald Trump predicted a “bloodbath” for the automotive trade and presumably the economy of the country, if he lost the 2024 presidential election, according to the televised speech.

Exploring what Donald Trump said at the recent Ohio rally

On Saturday, GOP presidential frontrunner Donald Trump was in Ohio to endorse his chosen Senate candidate for the state. He asked the crowd to favor Bernie Moreno against two of the other Republican candidates, Secretary of State of Ohio Frank Larose, and Ohio State Senator Matt Dolan.

However, the former president also took the opportunity to campaign for his upcoming race to the White Race. He talked about the USA’s current immigration policy and how it affected the job market.

Donald Trump claimed that Americans allegedly lost jobs in the auto industry to migrants coming from Mexico.

He also added that China was reportedly making industries in Mexico which would allegedly worsen the situation, including a “bloodbath” in the country.

“Now, if I don’t get elected, it’s gonna be a bloodbath. That’s going to be the least of it. It’s going to be a bloodbath for the country… I don’t think you’re going to have another election in this country, if we don’t win this election… certainly not an election that’s meaningful,” Trump stated.

In this context, the real estate mogul also pledged to put tariffs on foreign-made cars once he is elected in November’s presidential election.

Meanwhile, on Sunday, at NBC’s Meet the Press, Republican Senator of Louisiana Bill Cassidy claimed that Trump’s definition of a “bloodbath” was an “economic disaster” for the auto industry and, in turn, the nation.

Likewise, Trump’s former Vice President Mike Pence told during CBS’ Face the Nation that the former president was “clearly talking about the impact of imports devastating the American automotive industry.”

Apart from predicting an economic crisis, concerning migrants, auto workers, and the car industry, Donald Trump also questioned the age and mental acuity of his opponent and Democratic frontrunner President Joe Biden.

Trump claimed that Biden is the “worst” president in U.S. history, while also calling him “incompetent” and “crooked.” He also mentioned former President Barack Obama during his speech.

“You know what’s interesting? Joe Biden won against Barack Hussein Obama. Has anyone ever heard of him? Every swing state, Biden beat Obama but in every other state, he got killed,” Trump alleged.

Notably, such an election never took place in U.S. history. Joe Biden served as Barack Obama’s Vice President from 2009 to 2017. During his speech, the Truth Social owner also claimed that several other countries were “emptying” their prisons and mental institutions into the USA, and referred to illegal immigrants as “not people.”

Interestingly, as per his official website, Bernie Moreno, whom Trump is backing for Tuesday’s Ohio Senatorial race, is a Colombian immigrant who is a wealthy car dealer based in the Buckeye state.