What is "Dutch Oven"? Urban Dictionary meaning explored

The Dutch oven is traditionally known as a pot with a tight-fitting lid that creates an oven-like environment, ensuring your food is cooked in a manner similar to being made with the help of a oven, despite being in a pot. However, the Urban Dictionary gives an alternative meaning to the word "Dutch oven" that you may have heard online.

As per the Urban Dictionary, the alternative meaning of the term "Dutch oven" is when you trap someone under the duvets after you have farted. The Dictionary has the following displayed on their website:

"Farting under the blanket then lifting it up trapping your significant other under the covers."

As per Google search trends, the term "Dutch Oven" has been gaining significant popularity online. Several netizens are looking for the meaning of the term to help them understand it.

Tope Nancy Adekunle 🇳🇬 🇬🇧 @TopeNancy

Its when you fart under the blankets and the blanket traps the odor until you lift it.

I learnt about this the hard way. Did often use thick heavy blankets in naija and windows are usually open so I never experienced this.

Although the adopted slang meaning is very different from what one expects, the traditional meaning is sweet and simple.

"Dutch oven" has been gaining traction online as a new slang term

Tradition dictates that a Dutch oven is a cooking pot with an extremely tight lid. These pots are typically made of seasoned cast iron, and there are others that are made from ceramics and aluminum, if not iron.

In Dutch, the oven is called a "braadpan," which literally translates to a roasting pan. Another name used for the Dutch pot is a "sudderpan," which means simmerpan or simmering pot of some kind. Pots and pretend ovens, like the Dutch one, are used for cooking meat and vegetable dishes, as well as for making traditional stews.

These cooking pots may be called French ovens as well as Dutch. In the United Kingdom and the United States, the pots are well-known for their casserole dishes.

URBNtweetionary @urbntweetionary A DUTCH OVEN: one who passes gas under the cover A DUTCH OVEN: one who passes gas under the cover

The Urban dictionary explains the meaning of "Dutch ovening your partner" as the action of lifting a duvet or blanket over your partner's head and trapping them in the heat of your personal essence.

The internet has been in a frenzy since the alternative meaning of the pot has gone viral. Several netizens are taking to Twitter to discuss the blanket-trapping activity of one's partner.

Netizens took to Twitter to discuss the oven pot and its double meaning

Numerous social media users noticed the oven trending on Google and decided to find out its meaning themselves. While some were redirected to the definition of the traditional pot, others stumbled upon the alternative meaning of the word.

Unsurprisingly, the majority of the users weren't comfortable with the idea of a warm, personal-essence-filled environment.

The Burner @tcallmed what’s a dutch oven and why is she tryna do it to me what’s a dutch oven and why is she tryna do it to me

American Islandman @N76247476Man 🤣🤣 Have any of you men or women given your significant other a Dutch Oven? A Dutch Oven is when you let go a fart and pull the sheets over each other’s head?🤣🤣 Have any of you men or women given your significant other a Dutch Oven? A Dutch Oven is when you let go a fart and pull the sheets over each other’s head?😂😂🤣🤣

Jefe de la Barrio @MrJefeBarrio I’m lactose intolerant, had some ice cream this afternoon, and currently in a self-induced Dutch oven breathing in pure death. I’m lactose intolerant, had some ice cream this afternoon, and currently in a self-induced Dutch oven breathing in pure death.

One user used an image of Rihanna and A$AP Rocky's outfit at the 2021 Met Gala to showcase what it might be like to be trapped in one.

Kevin Flood @FLOOKLYN New Halloween costume idea: “The Dutch Oven”



A fart and the blanket you trapped it under New Halloween costume idea: “The Dutch Oven”A fart and the blanket you trapped it under https://t.co/Zy90bJ0Xnr

Among other terms, the internet has adopted several slang phrases that are spreading quickly online. Phrases like "it's giving," "era," "fit check," and "vibe check" are just a few of the several expressions that are in and out of trends quicker than ever.

"Zombied" is another new term that TikToker Mariel Darling chose to share with her 255,000+ followers. It refers to someone being ghosted by another and the latter coming back once in a while to engage with the person in question.

