What did Elroy Harrison do? Virginia man arrested after DNA evidence linked to 2 cold case murders

65-year-old Elroy Harrison was taken into custody on Tuesday morning in connection to two murders that took place in Virginia years back. Harrison has been accused of being responsible for the deaths of 32-year-old Jacqueline Lard in 1986 and 18-year-old Amy Baker in 1989. The two cases had become cold cases up until the recent arrest.

FOX News reported that, according to authorities, advancements in DNA technology led to the identification of the suspect, about over three decades after the two murders took place. Harrison faced his indictment in the Jacqueline Lard murder case this week after so many years.

On Tuesday, March 5, authorities arrested an older man, identified as Elroy Harrison, in connection to the suspicious deaths of Jacqueline Lard and Amy Baker.

The indictment in the Lard murder case took place on Monday, where Harrison was charged with first-degree murder, abduction with intent to defile, and aggravated malicious wounding. Authorities collected DNA evidence from the Lard case but couldn't link it to Harrison.

Stafford County Sheriff’s Office said Lard was last seen on November 14, 1986. She was at her workplace at Mount Vernon Realty in the 300 block of Garrison Road that dreadful day. On November 15, signs of struggle were spotted in the office. The next day, cops discovered her body under a pile of worn-out blankets. Police also recovered her vehicle a month later.

The following alleged victim of Elroy Harrison was 18-year-old Amy, who disappeared while she was returning from a relative's house in Falls Church. Two days after the disappearance in 1989, cops discovered her dead body in the woods.

Modern DNA technology allows authorities to arrest a suspect in cold cases

Similar to the Lard murder case, police recovered DNA evidence in the Baker case as well. However, no link could be made to the suspect. Finally, a link could be established between the suspect and the crime sites in the 80s after significant improvements in DNA technology.

ABC News reported a statement by the sheriff's office, according to which,

"Detectives followed up on the leads this technology created and ultimately obtained a search warrant for DNA from Stafford County resident Elroy Harrison."

It has been confirmed that only on December 14, 2023, authorities could identify the family name of the suspect involved in both cases. The sheriff's office has further stated that Elroy Harrison is being held without a bond. In 1987, DEA Agent Bill Healey spoke to the Richmond Times-Dispatch regarding the Lard murder case. According to Healey,

"We’ve been on sort of a rollercoaster ride throughout the investigation."

Sue Baker, Amy's mother, spoke to the Potomac News in 1989, where she said,

"I guess I should be happy I found her instead of wondering for the rest of my life where she is."

Additional updates regarding Amy Baker's case are expected soon.