What did Emily Hirshowitz do? New York Police Officer charged in ominous text scandal involving multiple colleagues

A New York cop identified as Emily Hirshowitz, 36, has been arrested for allegedly sending herself menacing messages and then blaming her colleagues. One of the colleagues has been identified as a former Ossining cop, Louis Rinaldi. The New York police officer reportedly joined the force in 2016 after working as an officer in New Rochell for two years.

On Wednesday, Emily was charged with three counts of first-degree filing a false instrument, a felony, and four counts of third-degree falsely reporting an incident. The New York police officer is set to make her first court appearance on July 12, 2023, in White Plains City Court.

Emily has been released after being arrested last week and is now waiting for her court appearance. According to the Journal News, the 36-year-old cop faced suspension with pay in June 2023.

The Ossining Police Department, the DA’s office, and the attorneys on either Rinaldi or Emily’s sides are yet to give any statement.

It is still unclear why the 36-year-old New York police officer was trying to frame her colleagues

Soon after joining the forces in 2016, the New York cop received the Employee of the Year award in 2018, from the Rotary Club of Ossining. In May 2022, she filed a complaint with the District Attorney’s office regarding some menacing text messages that she allegedly received on her personal cell phone.

“A fellow police officer or multiple police officers at my department are involved,” she claimed.

She urged that an investigation should be conducted to find and expose the alleged culprit(s). She later sent screenshots of the texts to the investigating officers as well.

The text messages included notes wanting her to kill herself, and describing her as being “dumb”, “useless” and a “reject.” Several local leaders along with the Ossining police department, got involved to look into the matter of the New York police officer.

They further reached out to the DA’s office claiming that the notes and messages were getting more threatening in nature. The leaders’ involvement in a way forced the DA to conduct the investigation, even after Emily stated that she wanted to discontinue the investigation.

Later, a meeting was also called by the police chief to discuss the menacing texts sent to the New York cop.

I Aver🌲 @i_aver @BeastOfWood



The randomly assigned Judge Rabinowitz will understand completely. @WilliamA_33 Officer Emily Hirshowitz needed to send these threatening text messages to herself in order to feel safe.The randomly assigned Judge Rabinowitz will understand completely. @BeastOfWood @WilliamA_33 Officer Emily Hirshowitz needed to send these threatening text messages to herself in order to feel safe.The randomly assigned Judge Rabinowitz will understand completely.

A local lawyer revealed that an ex-officer named Louis Rinaldi has been named during the investigation into the case

By October 2022, they got the warrant to look into Emily’s cell phone and Apple iCloud account. Investigators then speculated that she had sent those texts to herself and that the messages were sent from several numbers that belonged to the New York cop.

Court documents did not mention any specific officer who has been investigated, however, a local lawyer claimed that Louis Rinaldi was a suspect in the case.

Rinaldi resigned from his post for unknown disciplinary charges. His lawyer further claimed that his name had come up when interviews were set up regarding the messages. According to the attorney,

“There's a lot of mystery and confusion surrounding the allegations in this case and we'll evaluate as we learn more.”

Shelley W @Gogogadgetgran @JPerkaj

Officer Emily Hirshowitz has been arrested and former officer Louis Rinaldi implicated. @DaKid914 They're even harassing themselves!Officer Emily Hirshowitz has been arrested and former officer Louis Rinaldi implicated. @JPerkaj @DaKid914 They're even harassing themselves! Officer Emily Hirshowitz has been arrested and former officer Louis Rinaldi implicated.

Authorities are looking into the matter, and have declined to comment on the case as of now.

