What did Estes Thompson III do? Multiple charges explored as American Airlines flight attendant arrested in Virginia 

Disclaimer: The article mentions p*dophilia and s*xual exploitation of minors. Reader's discretion is advised.

An American Airlines flight attendant, Estes Carter Thompson III, 37, from Charlotte, North Carolina, has been arrested on multiple charges related to the alleged secret recording of young girls using airplane bathrooms during flights he was working on. This disturbing incident came to light after a 14-year-old girl caught Thompson attempting to secretly film her in a plane restroom during a flight to Boston in September 2023.

This incident prompted law enforcement to delve deeper into Thompson's activities, leading to the discovery of videos involving four prior victims. These victims were as young as seven years old.

The U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) has formally charged him with attempted s*xual exploitation of children and possession of child pornography depicting a prepubescent minor, as reported by FOX.

American Airlines flight attendant arrested for alleged crimes against minors

According to prosecutors, the incident occurred when the teenager attempted to use the main cabin bathroom closest to American Airlines to her seat but found it occupied. Thompson approached her, suggesting that the first-class bathroom was available, and escorted her there. Before entering, he informed her about a broken toilet seat and that he must wash his hands.

Upon entry, the young girl made a startling discovery. Red stickers affixed to the underside of the open toilet seat lid bore inscriptions such as "INOPERATIVE CATERING EQUIPMENT," "REMOVE FROM SERVICE," and a handwritten note in black ink stating "SEAT BROKEN" as revealed in court documents and images obtained by The Post.

Beneath these stickers, she found Thompson's cell phone strategically hidden to capture video. She discreetly photographed the stickers and the cell phone before leaving the restroom, prompting Thompson to re-enter immediately. The images revealed an iPhone taped to the toilet seat, covered except for the camera at the top, with a flashlight intentionally turned on.

Upon returning to her seat, the victim informed her parents and showed them the photos. They reported the incident to the American Airlines flight attendants, who, in turn, alerted the captain. The captain was then notified, leading to the immediate contact of ground authorities in Boston.

As The New York Post reported, the girl's father approached Thompson, prompting the flight attendant to lock himself in the bathroom for approximately five minutes before the plane landed. The lawsuit claims that Thompson's "face drained of color" when confronted and quotes him as saying, "I don't know what you're talking about. I have nothing to do with this."

Upon arrival at Boston's Logan Airport, authorities took swift action. Police searched Thompson's belongings, discovering 11 additional red stickers similar to the ones used to conceal the cell phone in the restroom. Subsequently, officers examined Thompson's phone, which appeared to have been restored to factory settings. Even then, his iCloud account retained vital information.

Police uncovered four additional instances between January and August 2023 where Thompson allegedly secretly recorded minor girls using the bathroom during flights. Prosecutors said that the victims in these incidents span from seven to fourteen years old.

Even more troubling, authorities reportedly found over 50 images of a 9-year-old unaccompanied minor within Thompson's iCloud account. These images included pictures of the child sleeping in her seat. Prosecutors have assured that law enforcement has identified and contacted all minor victims involved in these incidents.

Following the disturbing incident involving flight attendant Estes Carter Thompson III on an American Airlines flight in September, the airline took swift action, immediately removing Thompson from service. According to a statement provided to The Charlotte Observer, Thompson has not worked for the Fort Worth-based airline since the incident.

Despite these actions, the airline's handling of the situation has invoked concerns from the family of the 14-year-old victim. In December, a lawsuit against American Airlines was filed. The allegation was a failure to promptly confiscate Thompson's phone after the crew had been informed. As claimed by the family, this delay allowed Thompson to potentially "destroy evidence" during the flight.

In response to the allegations, Paul Llewellyn, the family's attorney, said, "It is also shocking to hear that he allegedly preyed on at least five minors while they were flying on American. This should never have been allowed to happen and must never happen again."

Responding to the severity of the situation, American Airlines said to Fox News Digital, "We take these allegations very seriously. They do not reflect our airline or our core mission of caring for people."

Estes Carter Thompson III has been charged and faces a potential conviction

Estes Carter Thompson III, the American Airlines flight attendant, was taken into custody in Lynchburg, Virginia, on Thursday. Prosecutors have charged him with one count of attempted s*xual exploitation of children and one count of possession of child pornography depicting a prepubescent minor.

Acting U.S. Attorney Joshua S. Levy said, "The deeply disturbing conduct alleged here is something no parent or child should ever have to worry about when they travel."

According to federal sentencing guidelines, Thompson faces severe consequences if convicted, with a maximum sentence of 50 years in prison, potential lifetime supervised release, and a fine of up to $250,000. Currently held in custody, he awaits his initial court appearance in the Western District of Virginia, with a later scheduled appearance in federal court in Boston.