What did Frank Aguilar do? Charges explored as Texas judge suspended with pay following arrest

Harris County Judge Frank Aguilar has been suspended based on a pending criminal matter. Aguilar was taken into custody on New Year's Eve after being accused of assaulting his girlfriend. He allegedly kicked her and punched her at a party that took place at his residence.

He has also been charged with the assault of a family member, causing bodily injury. Aguilar was booked into the Galveston County Jail after the arrest. News stations have asked Frank Aguilar's lawyer for comments regarding the allegations, but no response has been received as of now. According to court records, he has heard some important cases in Harris County.

Judge Frank Aguilar was arrested on New Year's Eve after he allegedly assaulted his girlfriend

The chain of events began on December 31, 2024, when Aguilar was accused of punching, kicking, and choking his girlfriend. He was soon arrested in connection to the incident. As reported by ABC13, Barbie Brashear, the Executive Director of the Harris County Domestic Violence Coordinating Council, said:

"I think if there's a victim that knows this going into the courtroom, how are they going to feel that they're going to get justice?"

According to Brashear, Aguilar should be considered unqualified in dealing with domestic violence cases. Brashear further stated:

"It's concerning to think that a judge who has been charged with something is going to see the same things coming into his courtroom."

The Eleventh Administrative Judicial Region of Texas will hear the recusal requests and decide whether the judge will preside over the cases. KHOU 11 reported that he has been suspended with pay. The alleged assault incident took place at the party that Aguilar threw at his residence. The case is currently under investigation, and authorities are trying to unearth all the details.

Prosecutors have urged for Aguilar's recusal

KHOU 11 reported the chain of events that occurred at Frank Aguilar's party that day when he allegedly assaulted his girlfriend. He was drinking alcohol with his girlfriend and with some other people who had reportedly taken a room of the house on rent.

Court documents mention that Aguilar got annoyed after the victim began having a verbal altercation with another woman at the party. The victim told the investigating officers that this was when the judge began verbally abusing her by cussing her. He then allegedly followed her upstairs, where he was accused of assaulting the woman.

According to the investigating officers, the victim was bleeding from her nose and also had red marks on her neck. Court records stated that when cops asked Frank Aguilar about his girlfriend's injuries, he told them that he didn't know how she sustained those.

Aguilar allegedly assaulted his girlfriend (Image via X/@KPRC2Rilwan)

Amanda Cain, the Communications Director of the Administrative Office of the District Courts, issued a statement where she said:

"In light of the decision by the Texas Commission of Judicial Conduct to suspend Judge Frank Aguilar from overseeing the 228th Criminal District Court, the Administrative Office of the Harris County State District Courts has been working diligently, along with the Eleventh Administrative Regional Judge Susan Brown, to ensure dockets and daily court operations remain uninterrupted.

Amanda Cain continued:

"We have no comment regarding Judge Aguilar's suspension or pending legal matters."

Administrative Judge Susan Brown is the judge who will be deciding Aguilar's recusal.

